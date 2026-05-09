The Governor reportedly denied an appointment to Vijay due to a pre-scheduled visit to Kerala. However, this visit has since been cancelled.
Explorer
After Securing Majority Support, Vijay Likely To Meet Governor This Evening
Tamil Nadu government formation remains uncertain as Governor Arlekar reportedly delayed meeting Vijay despite TVK crossing the majority mark with support from VCK, IUML and allies.
- Governor Arlekar initially denied Vijay an appointment due to prior commitments.
- Vijay's party secured backing, reaching 120 MLAs for government formation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the Governor initially unavailable to meet Vijay?
Which parties have extended their support to TVK?
The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have openly backed TVK.
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