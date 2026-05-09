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HomeElectionAfter Securing Majority Support, Vijay Likely To Meet Governor This Evening

After Securing Majority Support, Vijay Likely To Meet Governor This Evening

Tamil Nadu government formation remains uncertain as Governor Arlekar reportedly delayed meeting Vijay despite TVK crossing the majority mark with support from VCK, IUML and allies.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 May 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Governor Arlekar initially denied Vijay an appointment due to prior commitments.
  • Vijay's party secured backing, reaching 120 MLAs for government formation.

Amid ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu, uncertainty over government formation still continue as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly denied an appointment to Vijay citing the Governor’s pre-scheduled visit to Kerala. According to sources at Lok Bhavan, CPM and TVK leaders who approached the Governor seeking time on Vijay’s behalf were informed that he was unavailable due to prior engagements in Thiruvananthapuram. However, sources now indicate that the Governor’s Kerala visit has been cancelled. Vijay has since left his residence and is expected to meet the Governor soon. 

VCK And IUML Extend Supports

The development came hours after TVK secured open backing from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking the alliance strength to 120 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Assembly elections with 108 seats, but initially fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. Support from alliance partners appeared to clear the path for Vijay’s first bid to form the government.

The Governor is believed to have sought clear proof of majority support before proceeding with the swearing-in process. Opposition leaders and constitutional experts, meanwhile, argued that the single largest party should be allowed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly rather than through prolonged scrutiny at Raj Bhavan.

AMMK Targest TVK

The political uncertainty deepened further after a controversy involving an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) MLA. TVK had initially claimed support from AMMK legislator S Kamaraj, but party chief TTV Dhinakaran accused the party of submitting a forged support letter to the Governor. TVK later released a video purportedly showing Kamaraj signing the document, though the MLA rejected the claim and alleged that the footage was AI-generated.

Meanwhile, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan defended his party’s decision to support TVK, saying the move was aimed at respecting the people’s mandate and preventing political instability in the state.

As the deadlock continues, TVK workers have begun celebrations across Chennai, convinced Vijay’s swearing-in is only a matter of time. However, with the Governor yet to issue a formal invitation and legal petitions reportedly reaching the Supreme Court, the transition of power in Tamil Nadu remains uncertain.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Governor initially unavailable to meet Vijay?

The Governor reportedly denied an appointment to Vijay due to a pre-scheduled visit to Kerala. However, this visit has since been cancelled.

Which parties have extended their support to TVK?

The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have openly backed TVK.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Governor Arlekar Tamil Nadu Government Formation Vijay Swearing-in TVK Majority TVK Alliance VCK Support To TVK IUML Support TVK
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