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HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari Aide’s Mother Alleges TMC Threats After Son’s Killing: 'Don't Hang Them, But...'

Suvendu Adhikari Aide’s Mother Alleges TMC Threats After Son’s Killing: 'Don't Hang Them, But...'

Hasirani Rath, the mother of slain BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath, has demanded life imprisonment, not the death penalty, for those responsible for her son’s killing.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 May 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chandranath Rath's mother wants culprits punished with life imprisonment.
  • She alleges Trinamool Congress supporters created climate of fear.
  • Victim's family faced threats after BJP leader's election victory.
  • Police investigate planned ambush involving a silver-coloured vehicle.

The mother of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, has appealed for justice while refusing to seek the death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to the media in Chandipur on Thursday, a visibly emotional Hasirani Rath said she wanted strict punishment for those responsible but did not want them to be hanged.

“I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, and I do not want them to be given the death penalty. I want life imprisonment for them,” she said.

Mother Alleges Political Intimidation

Hasirani Rath alleged that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress were behind a climate of fear surrounding her family. She claimed tensions escalated after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections.

“They did all this because the BJP came to power. Our state president and leaders repeatedly spoke about maintaining law and order, but leaders from the ruling party kept making provocative statements,” she said.

Referring to alleged remarks made before the election results, she claimed some people had warned that “after May 4, even Delhi’s protectors would not be able to save us”.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Governor Again Declines Vijay’s Claim, Asks TVK To Show Majority Support: Report 

‘Had It Been An accident...’

Breaking down while speaking to reporters, Rath’s mother said the manner in which her son was killed had deeply traumatised the family.

“If my son had died in an accident, I would not have suffered this much. The way criminals tortured and killed him… these are all fabricated stories by Trinamool,” she alleged.

“Ever since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has been facing threats and danger,” she added.

Planned Ambush Under Investigation

Chandranath Rath was shot dead late Wednesday night near his home in Madhyamgram, around 100 metres away from his residence.

Investigators are focusing on a silver-coloured vehicle allegedly used to intercept Rath’s car at a three-way junction. According to police sources, the attackers blocked Rath’s vehicle before opening fire at close range.

The killing has triggered outrage across the state, with multiple police teams investigating the case. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the suspected escape route of the assailants.

The BJP has described the murder as a targeted political killing, while police continue probing all angles.

ALSO READ | ‘Brutal, Planned Murder’: Suvendu Adhikari’s First Reaction After PA Chandranath Rath’s

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What punishment does Chandranath Rath's mother want for the accused?

Hasirani Rath desires strict punishment for those responsible for her son's death. She specifically requests life imprisonment rather than the death penalty.

Who does Chandranath Rath's mother allege is behind the incident?

She claims supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress are responsible for the fear and intimidation her family has faced. She believes this escalated after Suvendu Adhikari's election victory.

Where and when was Chandranath Rath killed?

Chandranath Rath was shot dead late Wednesday night near his home in Madhyamgram, West Bengal, approximately 100 meters from his residence.

How was Chandranath Rath killed, according to the investigation?

Investigators believe attackers used a silver vehicle to block Rath's car at a junction and then opened fire at close range. The killing is being treated as a planned ambush.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Suvendu Adhikari WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026 Chandranath Rath
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