Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chandranath Rath's mother wants culprits punished with life imprisonment.

She alleges Trinamool Congress supporters created climate of fear.

Victim's family faced threats after BJP leader's election victory.

Police investigate planned ambush involving a silver-coloured vehicle.

The mother of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, has appealed for justice while refusing to seek the death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to the media in Chandipur on Thursday, a visibly emotional Hasirani Rath said she wanted strict punishment for those responsible but did not want them to be hanged.

“I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, and I do not want them to be given the death penalty. I want life imprisonment for them,” she said.

Mother Alleges Political Intimidation

Hasirani Rath alleged that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress were behind a climate of fear surrounding her family. She claimed tensions escalated after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections.

“They did all this because the BJP came to power. Our state president and leaders repeatedly spoke about maintaining law and order, but leaders from the ruling party kept making provocative statements,” she said.

Referring to alleged remarks made before the election results, she claimed some people had warned that “after May 4, even Delhi’s protectors would not be able to save us”.

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‘Had It Been An accident...’

Breaking down while speaking to reporters, Rath’s mother said the manner in which her son was killed had deeply traumatised the family.

“If my son had died in an accident, I would not have suffered this much. The way criminals tortured and killed him… these are all fabricated stories by Trinamool,” she alleged.

“Ever since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has been facing threats and danger,” she added.

Planned Ambush Under Investigation

Chandranath Rath was shot dead late Wednesday night near his home in Madhyamgram, around 100 metres away from his residence.

Investigators are focusing on a silver-coloured vehicle allegedly used to intercept Rath’s car at a three-way junction. According to police sources, the attackers blocked Rath’s vehicle before opening fire at close range.

The killing has triggered outrage across the state, with multiple police teams investigating the case. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the suspected escape route of the assailants.

The BJP has described the murder as a targeted political killing, while police continue probing all angles.

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