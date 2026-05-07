‘Brutal, Planned Murder’: Suvendu Adhikari’s First Reaction After PA Chandranath Rath’s

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari was murdered.

Attackers planned and surveilled victim before shooting.

BJP alleges targeted political killing, calls for action.

Police investigating murder, reviewing CCTV and evidence.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of his close aide and personal assistant Chandranath Rath, describing it as a “barbaric murder” carried out after days of planning and surveillance.

The murder, which took place late Wednesday night in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas, has further intensified post-poll political tensions in the state, with the BJP alleging a targeted political attack.

Attack Fully Planned: Suvendu

Speaking to the media after the incident, Adhikari said the killing was not spontaneous but part of a carefully executed conspiracy.

“My associate Chandranath Rath was brutally murdered. No amount of condemnation is enough,” he said, alleging that the attackers conducted reconnaissance for two to three days before carrying out the shooting.

Adhikari added that the matter had been reported to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leadership. He said Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar had already spoken to Rath’s family members and police officials, while several BJP MLAs and leaders had also reached the spot.

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Appeal For Calm Amid Rising Tension

Despite his sharp criticism, Adhikari urged supporters not to take the law into their own hands.

At the same time, he launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, calling the incident a result of “15 years of jungle raj” in the state.

“We will wipe out the goons here,” he said, asserting that the BJP would work to end political violence and intimidation in West Bengal.

BJP Alleges Targeted Killing

According to police, Rath was travelling in a car near Jessore Road in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night when bike-borne assailants intercepted the vehicle and opened fire from close range.

He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but was declared dead by doctors. His driver was also injured in the attack.

BJP leaders claimed Rath was specifically targeted. Party leader Sujay Kumar Dey alleged that four to five motorcycles were involved in the operation and that the attackers came with the clear intention of killing Rath.

“The driver was also in the vehicle, but only Chandranath Rath was shot,” Dey claimed.

Another BJP leader, Keya Ghosh, alleged that the attack stemmed from political anger and revenge.

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Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the murder and are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and possible escape routes used by the attackers. Senior officials have assured a thorough probe into the incident.