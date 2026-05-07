Fake Number Plate, Erased Chassis: Tampered Car At Centre Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader's aide shot dead amid post-poll violence.

Police seized vehicle with tampered, fake registration plates.

Attackers used multiple vehicles, escape routes investigated.

CCTV footage examined to trace perpetrators' movements.

West Bengal’s post-poll violence escalated dramatically on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the BJP described as a “targeted assassination”. The killing triggered protests, political outrage and fresh allegations of violence in the state.

Director General of Police Siddhnath Gupta said investigators had already seized a vehicle believed to have been used in the attack. He added that the car carried a tampered number plate linked to a vehicle registered in Siliguri, though police later found the registration to be fake.

“We have started the investigation. We have seized a vehicle used in the crime, and it has been found that its number plate was tampered with. The number plate used belongs to a vehicle in Siliguri, but it is fake one. We have also recovered a few fired cartridges and live rounds from the spot. We are processing the information gathered so far, and at this moment, this is all the information I can share,” Gupta said.

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Attack Took Place Barely 100 Metres From Rath’s Home

According to details emerging from the investigation, Rath’s vehicle had turned off the main highway and entered the lane leading to his home at around 10.20 pm. Just about 100 metres from his residence, a silver-coloured car allegedly blocked his vehicle at a three-way junction.

The car, bearing registration number WB 74 AK 2270, is now at the centre of the investigation. Police suspect the number plate was fake.

As soon as Rath’s car stopped, an assailant wearing a cap reportedly got off a motorcycle and opened fire. Investigators said four rounds were fired, three of which struck Rath in the chest, killing him on the spot. His driver sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police Examine CCTV Footage, Escape Route

Investigators believe the attackers may have carefully selected the location to ensure multiple escape routes. Apart from the narrow lane leading to Rath’s house, another road from the junction reportedly connects to a deserted stretch that opens onto the main road.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the residential area, including cameras installed on nearby electric poles and across the locality, to reconstruct the attackers’ movements. Officers are trying to determine where the suspects began tailing Rath’s vehicle, the route they took before the shooting and how they escaped afterwards.

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Suspicion Over Multiple Vehicles Used In Attack

Sources said investigators suspect that, apart from the silver-coloured car, two motorcycles may also have been used in carrying out the murder.

The seized vehicle has further raised suspicion because its chassis number had allegedly been erased, according to sources. Investigators also noticed that the seat belt on the driver’s side was caught in the door, indicating that one of the occupants may have exited the vehicle in haste before fleeing on a motorcycle after the attack.

Police sources said a third person was also present inside Rath’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. The individual is believed to be a close associate of Rath.