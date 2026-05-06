Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC clarified absent MLAs informed or were asked not to attend.

Specific reasons cited for absences, including family emergencies and violence.

Meeting convened to strategize post-election defeat and select opposition leader.

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday issued a clarification after speculation over the absence of around 10 MLAs from a crucial post-election strategy meeting convened by party chief Mamata Banerjee, stating that all absentee legislators had either informed the party in advance or were specifically asked not to attend.

The clarification came after only around 70 of the party’s 80 newly elected MLAs reached the high-stakes meeting at Mamata Banerjee’s residence, where the party is expected to finalise its strategy following defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC Explains Why Some MLAs Missed Meeting

Responding to media speculation, AITC official sources said there was no cause for concern over the absentees.

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“There have been speculative reports in media on few MLAs not turning up for today’s meeting. Please note, all absentee MLAs had informed in advance of their absence or a few of them were asked not to come, especially from North Bengal area,” party sources said.

The party added that the Sagardighi MLA could not attend due to a family medical emergency.

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In Birbhum, MLA Kajal SK was asked to remain in the district to assist families allegedly affected by post-poll violence, the party said.

Abhishek Banerjee Among Leaders Present

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was present at the strategy huddle, along with senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs.

The meeting marks the beginning of the Trinamool Congress’s internal consultations after its defeat in the state election.

Leader Of Opposition Decision Likely

According to party sources, the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly is likely to be discussed and decided during the meeting.

The party is also expected to deliberate on its legislative and political strategy in the aftermath of the poll result.

Fact-Finding Panel May Be Constituted

A 10-member fact-finding committee may also be formed during the meeting.

The proposed panel comes amid allegations by the Trinamool Congress that its workers and supporters are being attacked in different parts of the state following the election results.

Party sources said Mamata Banerjee is expected to reassure legislators that the leadership will stand by them during the current situation.

BJP Attacks Mamata Over ‘We Didn’t Lose’ Remark

The strategy meeting comes days after Mamata Banerjee sparked controversy by claiming, “We didn’t lose. If we lost, we would have resigned.”

The BJP criticised the statement and questioned why the Trinamool Congress was seeking to retain power despite electoral defeat.