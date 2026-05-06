Explorer
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Shot Dead In West Bengal
BJP West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA has been shot dead, late on Wednesday evening in Madhyamgram.
Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikary's PA has been shot dead, late on Wednesday evening in Madhyamgram, at .
The shooter fired three rounds.
The incident took place at North 24 Parganas, in Madhyamgram.
Reportedly, Adhikari was close to his home when the inident took place.
A security guard is also reportedly injured.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Shot Dead In West Bengal
Election
‘Badla, Not Badlav’: Kapil Sibal Tears Into PM Modi Over Bengal Remark
Election
TMC Clarifies Absence Of 10 MLAs At Mamata’s Key Post-Poll Meeting, Says All Had Informed In Advance
Election
BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion