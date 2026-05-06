Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari's PA Shot Dead In West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari's PA Shot Dead In West Bengal

BJP West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA has been shot dead, late on Wednesday evening in Madhyamgram.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 May 2026 11:38 PM (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikary's PA has been shot dead, late on Wednesday evening in Madhyamgram, at .

The shooter fired three rounds.

The incident took place at North 24 Parganas, in Madhyamgram. 

Reportedly, Adhikari was close to his home when the inident took place.

A security guard is also reportedly injured.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
North 24 Parganas West Bengal Assembly Elections Madhyamgram Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Shot Dead In West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Shot Dead In West Bengal
Election
‘Badla, Not Badlav’: Kapil Sibal Tears Into PM Modi Over Bengal Remark
‘Badla, Not Badlav’: Kapil Sibal Tears Into PM Modi Over Bengal Remark
Election
TMC Clarifies Absence Of 10 MLAs At Mamata’s Key Post-Poll Meeting, Says All Had Informed In Advance
TMC Clarifies Absence Of 10 MLAs At Mamata’s Key Post-Poll Meeting, Says All Had Informed In Advance
Election
BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal
BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बंगाल में बदलाव के बीच बांग्लादेश के बयान ने बढ़ाया सियासी तापमान !|ABPLIVE
Tamil Nadu Election: कौन है ये ‘ऑटो वाला’ विधायक? जीत के बाद तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में मचा हड़कंप !
BIG POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT: TVK moves closer to government formation in Tamil Nadu
INDIA BLOC MOVE: SP chief to extend support amid Bengal political developments
BIG BREAKING: Post-election violence continues across West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget