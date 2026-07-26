'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pralhad Joshi officially assumed charge as Union Education Minister.

He thanked PM Modi, accepting role with humility and duty.

Joshi is a five-time MP, previously held Parliamentary Affairs portfolio.

Pralhad Joshi on Sunday officially assumed charge as India's Union Education Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility. In his first statement after taking office, Joshi said he accepted the role with "humility and a deep sense of duty", expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his faith in him. His appointment comes shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education.



I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty.



ಇಂದು ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ… pic.twitter.com/Ge2ulvf3L8 July 26, 2026

Where Was Pralhad Joshi Born?

Pralhad Joshi was born on November 27 1962 in Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the late Venkatesh Joshi, an Indian Railways employee, and Malatibai. Raised in a middle-class family, he developed an interest in social service and public affairs from a young age. Joshi completed his schooling at Railway School and New English School in Hubballi before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from KS Arts College, affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad, in 1983.

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How Did His Political Career Begin?

Joshi entered electoral politics in 2004, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency. He has successfully retained the seat in every general election since, making him one of the BJP's longest-serving MPs from the state. Inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2019, he has held portfolios including Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines, and New and Renewable Energy.

Before taking charge of the Education Ministry, he served as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, overseeing the government's legislative agenda in Parliament.

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