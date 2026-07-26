India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsDharmendra Pradhan Twice Offered To Resign Before Govt Accepted Exit: Sources

Dharmendra Pradhan Twice Offered To Resign Before Govt Accepted Exit: Sources

Government sources claim Dharmendra Pradhan twice offered to resign before his exit was accepted following the NEET row and security concerns.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security reports, protest warnings led to government's reconsideration.

The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as India's Union Education Minister has reportedly followed weeks of internal discussions within the government, with fresh claims suggesting he had twice offered to step down before his resignation was finally accepted. According to government sources, the leadership initially rejected both offers, believing that addressing systemic issues in the education sector was more important than replacing a minister. However, following renewed security assessments and concerns over escalating student protests linked to the NEET paper leak controversy, the government is said to have reconsidered its position.

Resignation Delayed

Government sources claim Pradhan first offered to resign during the height of the NEET paper leak controversy and subsequent student protests. A second offer was reportedly made during a high-level meeting of senior ministers on July 20. On both occasions, the leadership allegedly refused to accept his resignation, maintaining that stepping down would not resolve the deeper challenges facing the education system. Instead, Pradhan was reportedly asked to continue implementing reforms aimed at strengthening the sector. No official confirmation of these discussions has been issued.

Also Read: Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns

Security Concerns Grow

The situation is said to have changed after a second round of talks with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which reportedly warned of another large-scale protest similar to the July 20 'Chalo Parliament' march. That demonstration saw clashes between students and police, leaving several protesters injured and raising concerns within the government.

According to the sources, security agencies also submitted reports warning that anti-India elements could attempt to exploit the unrest. Digital monitoring allegedly identified more than 400 social media accounts, including around 100 Instagram accounts believed to be operating from Pakistan and sharing content linked to the student protests. Authorities also claimed facial recognition technology helped identify around 400 individuals with previous criminal records near Jantar Mantar between July 20 and July 24, with some suspected of involvement in acts of vandalism.

Following these developments, the government reportedly reassessed the situation, concluding that easing public tensions had become a priority. Pradhan subsequently submitted his resignation once again, which was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu. Within hours, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

Also Read: Tej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Arrest In Patna Student Protest

Before You Go

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Jul 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP DHarmendra Pradhan NEET Paper Leak Row Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Dharmendra Pradhan Twice Offered To Resign Before Govt Accepted Exit: Sources
Dharmendra Pradhan Twice Offered To Resign Before Govt Accepted Exit: Sources
India
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns
Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns
India
What Is New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's Educational Qualification?
What Is New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's Educational Qualification?
India
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah, Demands Accountability For 'Barbaric' Assault On Students
Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah, Demands Accountability For 'Barbaric' Assault On Students
Advertisement

Videos

Big Political Attack: Yogi Adityanath Targets Previous Governments in Mainpuri Rally
Political Storm: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends, Political Battle Continues
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Writes to Amit Shah, Demands Accountability Over Police Action Against Students
Bihar: Siwan Firing Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bihar Student Protest Violence
Bihar Protest: Bihar Protest Violence Sparks Row Over Alleged Police Firing in Siwan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget