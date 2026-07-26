Dharmendra Pradhan Twice Offered To Resign Before Govt Accepted Exit: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security reports, protest warnings led to government's reconsideration.

The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as India's Union Education Minister has reportedly followed weeks of internal discussions within the government, with fresh claims suggesting he had twice offered to step down before his resignation was finally accepted. According to government sources, the leadership initially rejected both offers, believing that addressing systemic issues in the education sector was more important than replacing a minister. However, following renewed security assessments and concerns over escalating student protests linked to the NEET paper leak controversy, the government is said to have reconsidered its position.

Resignation Delayed

Government sources claim Pradhan first offered to resign during the height of the NEET paper leak controversy and subsequent student protests. A second offer was reportedly made during a high-level meeting of senior ministers on July 20. On both occasions, the leadership allegedly refused to accept his resignation, maintaining that stepping down would not resolve the deeper challenges facing the education system. Instead, Pradhan was reportedly asked to continue implementing reforms aimed at strengthening the sector. No official confirmation of these discussions has been issued.

Also Read: Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge As Education Minister After Pradhan Resigns

Security Concerns Grow

The situation is said to have changed after a second round of talks with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which reportedly warned of another large-scale protest similar to the July 20 'Chalo Parliament' march. That demonstration saw clashes between students and police, leaving several protesters injured and raising concerns within the government.

According to the sources, security agencies also submitted reports warning that anti-India elements could attempt to exploit the unrest. Digital monitoring allegedly identified more than 400 social media accounts, including around 100 Instagram accounts believed to be operating from Pakistan and sharing content linked to the student protests. Authorities also claimed facial recognition technology helped identify around 400 individuals with previous criminal records near Jantar Mantar between July 20 and July 24, with some suspected of involvement in acts of vandalism.

Following these developments, the government reportedly reassessed the situation, concluding that easing public tensions had become a priority. Pradhan subsequently submitted his resignation once again, which was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu. Within hours, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

Also Read: Tej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Arrest In Patna Student Protest