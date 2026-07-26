Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stars Again As India Post 192/5 Against Zimbabwe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India posted 192/5, setting Zimbabwe a 193-run target.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 81 off 49 balls anchored India's innings.

Kishan, Iyer, Rinku Singh scored crucial runs for India.

Zimbabwe needs 193 runs to avoid series whitewash.

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brilliant 81 helped India post 192/5 in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The young opener continued his impressive tour with a fluent knock after India opted to bat first. While wickets fell at regular intervals around him, timely contributions from Rinku Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer ensured the visitors finished with a competitive total.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Anchors India's innings

India lost Abhishek Sharma early for just two, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again looked in complete control at the top of the order. The left-hander mixed elegant strokeplay with clean hitting, bringing up his second half-century of the series before converting it into his highest score of the tour.

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The teenager made 81 off 49 balls, smashing eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 165.31. His innings ended when Brad Evans held a catch off Trevor Gwandu Madhavere, but by then he had already laid a strong platform for India.

Middle Order Chips In After Zimbabwe Fight Back

Ishan Kishan added 29 off 26 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer played a brisk 27 from 18 deliveries, keeping the scoring rate healthy through the middle overs.

Zimbabwe, however, pulled things back by removing set batters at regular intervals. Brad Evans was the pick of the bowlers, dismissing both Iyer and Rinku Singh during a crucial phase.

Rinku Singh added late momentum with 25 off 14 balls, including two fours and a six, before Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 11 off nine balls to take India to 192/5.

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Zimbabwe also conceded 17 extras, including 15 wides, which boosted India's total.

With 193 needed for victory, Zimbabwe will have to produce their best batting performance of the series to avoid a whitewash. India, meanwhile, will back their bowling attack to complete a 3-0 series sweep after already securing the series in the previous match.