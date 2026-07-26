Ship Carrying 4 Indians Hit At Ukraine's Odesa Port; 2 Safe, Search On For 2 Others

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa on Saturday, with two crew members confirmed safe while the whereabouts of the remaining two are yet to be established, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said on Sunday.

The vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, was hit while docked at the strategically important Black Sea port of Odesa, which has been repeatedly targeted during the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with the relevant authorities.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25," the mission said.

According to the embassy, four Indian nationals were on board the merchant vessel at the time of the strike.

Point of Contact, Embassy of India, Ukraine

cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in

cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Our Emergency contact no. - +380933559958 Mr. Aji Kumar, SS ( Consular) @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/2XolkORrcu — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) July 26, 2026

"As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, while information regarding the other two nationals is awaited," it said.

The embassy added that search and rescue operations are currently underway and that it is coordinating with local authorities to determine the status of the missing crew members while extending all possible assistance.

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No Details On Cause Of Strike

There was no immediate information on what caused the strike, nor have authorities disclosed the total number of crew members aboard the vessel. The identities of the four Indian nationals and their roles on the ship have also not been made public.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest Black Sea port, has remained a frequent target of missile and drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite efforts to keep maritime trade routes operational, merchant vessels operating in the region continue to face significant security risks.

India has consistently advised its citizens against travelling to Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict and has continued to provide consular assistance to Indian nationals in the war-hit country.

India Warns Over Rising Risks In Black Sea

The incident comes amid growing concern over the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has warned that the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.

According to the MEA, commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters continue to face significant security threats, including missile and drone attacks. The ministry noted that attacks on merchant ships have increased since April 2026, resulting in the deaths of five Indian nationals.

Advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/0W6Hytj67T pic.twitter.com/UbL6Bln05m — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 26, 2026

In view of the deteriorating security environment, the government has advised Indian nationals considering employment on commercial vessels operating in the conflict-affected region to carefully evaluate the risks before accepting such assignments.

The MEA has urged seafarers to obtain detailed information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response procedures. It also advised Indian crew members to ensure their employment contracts provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation and compensation in case of emergencies.

The ministry further asked Indian nationals working in the region to keep their families informed of their itinerary, maintain regular contact and strictly follow advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and other relevant authorities. Seafarers have also been advised to comply with the DGMA's latest security advisory issued on July 23, 2026.

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The MEA said Indian nationals requiring assistance should immediately contact the Embassy of India in Ukraine or the nearest Indian mission in the region through the emergency helpline numbers issued by the government.