Ship Carrying 4 Indians Hit At Ukraine's Odesa Port; 2 Safe, Search On For 2 Others

A merchant vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, carrying four Indian nationals, was struck. Two crew members are confirmed safe, while the whereabouts of the other two are yet to be established.
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Ship Carrying 4 Indians Hit At Ukraine's Odesa Port; 2 Safe, Search Continues For 2 Others
Four Indians were aboard MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck at Ukraine's Odesa Port. Two crew members are safe, while two remain unaccounted for. The Indian Embassy said rescue operations are underway.
- Indian merchant vessel struck Odesa port; two crew safe.
- Two Indian nationals remain missing; search efforts continue.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the merchant vessel at the Port of Odesa?
What is the status of the Indian nationals involved in the incident?
Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. Two have been confirmed safe, while search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining two.
How is the Indian Embassy in Kyiv responding to the incident?
The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation, coordinating search and rescue with local authorities, and providing all possible assistance. They are in constant contact with relevant authorities.
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