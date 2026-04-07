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HomeNewsWorldPakistan Imposes ‘Smart Lockdown’ As Fuel Shortages Bite After Hormuz Strait Disruption

Pakistan Imposes ‘Smart Lockdown’ As Fuel Shortages Bite After Hormuz Strait Disruption

Pakistan Lockdown: Markets, shopping malls and commercial centres in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, among the other provinces of the country, will shut by 8 pm.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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A sharp disruption in global energy supplies following Iran’s halt on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered fuel shortages across parts of South Asia and Europe, with Pakistan now imposing a “smart lockdown” to manage the crisis.

While countries such as India, Nepal and Bangladesh have taken measures to cushion the impact, Pakistan has struggled to contain the fallout. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the restrictions after a high-level meeting with chief ministers, signalling an urgent push to conserve energy and limit fuel consumption.

Energy-Saving Measures Drive Nationwide Restrictions

According to Radio Pakistan, the government has ordered markets, shopping malls and commercial centres in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, the Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to shut by 8 pm. The decision was finalised during a review meeting chaired by Sharif in Islamabad, where officials focused on strategies to reduce petroleum usage and enforce energy-saving measures.

However, a slight relaxation has been granted in select areas. In the divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, markets and shopping centres will be allowed to operate until 9 pm. Despite this, general stores, department stores and all types of malls across regions will adhere to the 8 pm closure rule.

Weddings Curtailed, Essential Services Exempt

The restrictions extend beyond retail. Bakeries, restaurants and other food outlets, along with marriage halls, marquees and event venues, must close by 10 pm. The government has also banned wedding ceremonies in private homes after 10 pm, tightening controls on social gatherings.

Importantly, medical stores and pharmacies have been exempted from these curbs, ensuring access to essential healthcare services remains uninterrupted.

Officials confirmed that the measures take effect immediately from Tuesday, meaning the smart lockdown comes into force from 8 pm tonight across the country.

Free Public Transport Announced in Select Cities

In a bid to ease the burden on citizens, the government has also rolled out relief measures. Public transport in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad will be made free for one month, with the federal government covering the costs.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, along with senior officials, underscoring the seriousness of the unfolding energy crisis and the government’s attempt to respond swiftly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused the current energy crisis?

The crisis is triggered by Iran's halt on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global energy supplies.

What measures has Pakistan implemented to address the fuel shortage?

Pakistan has imposed a

Are there any exemptions to the new closing times?

Yes, medical stores and pharmacies are exempted. Select areas also have slightly later closing times for markets and shopping centers.

What other restrictions have been put in place?

Bakeries, restaurants, food outlets, and event venues must close by 10 pm. Wedding ceremonies in private homes are also banned after 10 pm.

Are there any relief measures for citizens?

Public transport in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad will be free for one month, with the federal government covering the costs.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lockdown Pakistan Israel Iran Conflict
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