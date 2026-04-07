Kerala CM A 'liar'; LDF Govt Most Inefficient: Satheesan

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Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday lashed out at the Left government in Kerala, calling it the most inefficient administration the state has ever seen, and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being a "liar".

Speaking to reporters in his Assembly constituency of Paravoor, Satheesan claimed that Vijayan lied about his and CPI(M)'s past "links" with the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami and also regarding the work done by the UDF government under late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.

Satheesan claimed that he "showed video proof of the links" the CM allegedly has with those organisations, forcing Vijayan to "run away scared".

"That is why he did not come for the public debate," he contended.

Satheesan claimed that a white paper issued by the state's former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and signed by the CM shows that the UDF administration under Chandy did not delay welfare pensions for 18 months as claimed by Vijayan and had built over four lakh homes as against the figure of 4,500 projected by the Marxist veteran.

"He (CM) has lied about everything. He has double standards. That is why I call him a liar now," the opposition leader said.

"I have made my claims based on data," he added.

He also pointed out that despite promising to increase welfare pensions in their 2021 election manifesto, the LDF hiked it from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 only towards the fag end of the government's term.

"That is why I say that this is the most inefficient government Kerala has ever seen. I did not say this about the previous Pinarayi Vijayan administration," Satheesan said.

He also reiterated his confidence that the UDF would get over 100 seats in the April 9 polls to the 140-seat Kerala Assembly.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)