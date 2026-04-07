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HomeElectionKerala CM A 'liar'; LDF Govt Most Inefficient: Satheesan

Kerala CM A 'liar'; LDF Govt Most Inefficient: Satheesan

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan called Kerala’s LDF government the most inefficient ever, accused CM Vijayan of lying on welfare schemes and past links, and predicted UDF will win 100+ Assembly seats.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday lashed out at the Left government in Kerala, calling it the most inefficient administration the state has ever seen, and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being a "liar".

Speaking to reporters in his Assembly constituency of Paravoor, Satheesan claimed that Vijayan lied about his and CPI(M)'s past "links" with the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami and also regarding the work done by the UDF government under late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy.

Satheesan claimed that he "showed video proof of the links" the CM allegedly has with those organisations, forcing Vijayan to "run away scared".

"That is why he did not come for the public debate," he contended.

Satheesan claimed that a white paper issued by the state's former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and signed by the CM shows that the UDF administration under Chandy did not delay welfare pensions for 18 months as claimed by Vijayan and had built over four lakh homes as against the figure of 4,500 projected by the Marxist veteran.

"He (CM) has lied about everything. He has double standards. That is why I call him a liar now," the opposition leader said.

"I have made my claims based on data," he added.

He also pointed out that despite promising to increase welfare pensions in their 2021 election manifesto, the LDF hiked it from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 only towards the fag end of the government's term.

"That is why I say that this is the most inefficient government Kerala has ever seen. I did not say this about the previous Pinarayi Vijayan administration," Satheesan said.

He also reiterated his confidence that the UDF would get over 100 seats in the April 9 polls to the 140-seat Kerala Assembly. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What accusations has V D Satheesan made against the Kerala government?

V D Satheesan has called the Kerala government the most inefficient ever and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being a liar regarding links with RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami, and past government work.

What specific claims did Satheesan make about welfare pensions and housing?

Satheesan claims the UDF government did not delay welfare pensions for 18 months and built over four lakh homes, contradicting the CM's figures.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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