WATCH: Steve Smith Fumes At Sahibzada Farhan; Is This Revenge For Babar Azam?

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PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has delivered its most talked-about 'opening partner' moment yet. During a chase for Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators, Australian legend Steve Smith was seen visibly frustrated after his partner, Sahibzada Farhan, flatly refused a run on the final ball of an over.

The incident has sparked a massive debate online, with many calling it a case of revenge following a similar event involving Smith and Babar Azam earlier this year.

The Mix-Up at the Non-Striker’s End

Multan Sultans were off to a flying start, with Smith looking in sublime touch. On the final delivery of the third over, Smith nudged the ball and sprinted for a quick single to retain the strike. However, Farhan stood his ground and sent Smith back with a sharp "No."

Smith was seen throwing his arms up in frustration at the non-striker’s end. He was clearly eager to face the next over while in such a dominant rhythm.

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Sahibzada Farhan has taken revenge on Steve Smith for insulting Bobby in BBL



🤣🤓 pic.twitter.com/UU8abhSBc4 — Jalal Haider (@jalalbalti) April 5, 2026

While the refusal was likely tactical to avoid a potential run-out risk, social media was quick to draw parallels to a January 2026 Big Bash League (BBL) match.

Is This 'Revenge' for Babar Azam?

Fans have been quick to link the snub to an incident from the BBL where Smith, playing for the Sydney Sixers, denied Babar Azam a single during a crucial 'Power Surge' phase. At the time, Babar was on 47 and appeared deeply displeased by the call.

Pakistani supporters have labeled Farhan’s decision as a subtle act of "revenge" on behalf of the national captain. Despite the brief on-field tension, Smith maintained his composure and went on to score a match-winning 53 off 35 deliveries, guiding Multan to the top of the PSL table.



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