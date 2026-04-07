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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Steve Smith Fumes At Sahibzada Farhan; Is This Revenge For Babar Azam?

WATCH: Steve Smith Fumes At Sahibzada Farhan; Is This Revenge For Babar Azam?

PSL 2026: Steve Smith was visibly frustrated after Sahibzada Farhan denied him a run in PSL 2026. Fans are now calling the viral moment revenge for a previous snub of Babar Azam.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has delivered its most talked-about 'opening partner' moment yet. During a chase for Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators, Australian legend Steve Smith was seen visibly frustrated after his partner, Sahibzada Farhan, flatly refused a run on the final ball of an over.

The incident has sparked a massive debate online, with many calling it a case of revenge following a similar event involving Smith and Babar Azam earlier this year.

The Mix-Up at the Non-Striker’s End

Multan Sultans were off to a flying start, with Smith looking in sublime touch. On the final delivery of the third over, Smith nudged the ball and sprinted for a quick single to retain the strike. However, Farhan stood his ground and sent Smith back with a sharp "No."

Smith was seen throwing his arms up in frustration at the non-striker’s end. He was clearly eager to face the next over while in such a dominant rhythm.

WATCH VIDEO

While the refusal was likely tactical to avoid a potential run-out risk, social media was quick to draw parallels to a January 2026 Big Bash League (BBL) match.

Is This 'Revenge' for Babar Azam?

Fans have been quick to link the snub to an incident from the BBL where Smith, playing for the Sydney Sixers, denied Babar Azam a single during a crucial 'Power Surge' phase. At the time, Babar was on 47 and appeared deeply displeased by the call.

Pakistani supporters have labeled Farhan’s decision as a subtle act of "revenge" on behalf of the national captain. Despite the brief on-field tension, Smith maintained his composure and went on to score a match-winning 53 off 35 deliveries, guiding Multan to the top of the PSL table.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Reviews Dhurandar 2: 'I've Never Ever Seen..' - Watch Story

 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Steve Smith and Sahibzada Farhan in the PSL 2026?

Sahibzada Farhan refused a single to Steve Smith on the final ball of an over during a chase for Multan Sultans. Smith showed visible frustration at this decision.

Why is this incident being called 'revenge'?

Fans are linking this to an earlier BBL match where Steve Smith denied Babar Azam a single. Many see Farhan's action as a form of retaliation for the national captain.

What was Steve Smith's performance in the match?

Despite the on-field tension, Steve Smith maintained his composure and scored a match-winning 53 off 35 deliveries. He guided Multan Sultans to the top of the PSL table.

Why might Farhan have refused the run?

The refusal was likely a tactical decision to avoid any potential run-out risk at the non-striker's end.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Steve Smith Babar Azam Sahibzada Farhan PSL 2026
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