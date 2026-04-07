As students prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 exams, a look at the 2025 board result trends can offer useful guidance. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not publish an official toppers list last year, the available data highlights strong performances across streams and regions.

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.39%. Girls continued their strong performance with a pass percentage of 91.64%, while boys secured 85.70%. Transgender candidates achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, showing a remarkable improvement compared to the previous year.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Key Highlights from Last Year

In 2025, a total of 17,04,367 students registered for the Class 12 board exams, with 16,92,794 appearing for the test. Out of these, 14,96,307 students passed successfully.

The examination was considered moderate to slightly difficult. The marking scheme followed a 70:30 ratio, with theory carrying 70% weightage and internal or practical assessments contributing 30%. Subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, and Accountancy tested students’ conceptual understanding and time management abilities.

Gender-Wise Performance in 2025: Consistent Trends

Last year’s results once again showed girls outperforming boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64%, slightly higher than 2024, while boys improved to 85.70%.

The gap between the two stood at 5.94% in favour of girls. Meanwhile, transgender students showed a significant jump in performance, achieving a 100% pass rate compared to 50% in the previous year.

Region-Wise Analysis: Which Areas Performed Best

The 2025 results showed strong performance from southern regions, while some northern and central regions recorded comparatively lower pass percentages.

Top Performing Regions:

Vijayawada – 99.60%

Trivandrum – 99.32%

Chennai – 97.39%

Moderate Performing Regions:

Delhi – Around 95%

Pune – Around 90%

Lower Performing Regions:

Bhopal – 82.46%

Noida – 81.29%

Prayagraj – 79.53%

CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2025: Unofficial High Scorers (Stream-Wise)

Although CBSE did not publish an official merit list, details of top-performing students have surfaced through various unofficial sources.

Science Stream:

HANS DARUKA emerged as one of the highest scorers with 494 marks out of 500 (98.8%). A. Mohammed Ashfaq followed closely with 98.2%, while SHOBHIT PANDEY secured 95.2%.

Commerce Stream:

In the Commerce stream, Hiral Jayswal scored an impressive 96.2%, followed by Nandeni Sharma with 94.6%.

Arts Stream:

Bhavya Rai stood out in the Humanities stream with an excellent score of 98.8%.

In the Arts stream, Bhavya Rai stood out with 98.8%.

What 2026 Students Can Learn from 2025 Trends

For students appearing in 2026, last year’s performance trends highlight the importance of consistent preparation. Early revision, practising previous years’ papers, and focusing on conceptual clarity remain key strategies.

Maintaining a balanced study routine and working on weaker subjects can significantly improve results. With the right approach, scoring above 90% is achievable.

Why CBSE Does Not Publish Toppers List

CBSE has stopped releasing an official toppers list to reduce academic pressure and unhealthy competition. However, high-performing students are still recognised through school-level and regional data.

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