Puducherry Election 2026 Gets Tech Touch As Robot Nila Welcomes Voters At Booth: WATCH

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Voters arriving at a polling booth in Puducherry were met with an unusual sight — a humanoid robot named Nila welcoming them on election day. Installed at the VOC Government School polling station, the robot is part of efforts to make the voting experience more engaging and accessible.

Developed by Robo Mirror, Nila has been designed for use at events such as weddings, official functions, and now elections. Its deployment marks a unique blend of technology and civic participation.

AI Greets Voters At Polling Station

Nila is equipped with interactive capabilities that allow it to communicate with voters and provide guidance. Using a built-in voice system, the robot can deliver pre-programmed messages and respond to basic queries from people nearby.

Kaushik from Robo Mirror told ANI, "This robot has a name, Nila. This is an event-based robot - events like weddings, official work and elections. We are coming from Coimbatore. Nila robot has multiple features...It also has a voice feature, and it can talk on its own. We can feed in the command and voice will be audible to the person nearby. She is welcoming the voters here..."

Its role on polling day is to greet voters, direct them within the premises, and reduce confusion, particularly for first-time participants. By handling routine interactions, the robot allows polling staff to focus on more critical tasks.

Making Voting Easier

Functioning as an AI-powered assistant, Nila aims to simplify the voting process, especially for elderly citizens and those unfamiliar with polling procedures. Its clear instructions and approachable design help create a more relaxed atmosphere at what can often be crowded and tense polling locations.

The initiative reflects a broader push by election authorities to improve voter experience through innovation and accessibility.

Attraction For Young Voters

The robot has also become a point of interest for younger voters, many of whom paused to interact with it. Its presence has added a sense of novelty to the polling environment, making the experience feel more interactive and less formal.

Officials believe that such technological interventions can encourage greater participation by making polling stations more welcoming. By combining human-like interaction with practical assistance, Nila demonstrates how AI can contribute to smoother and more inclusive election processes.

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