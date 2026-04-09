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HomeElectionPuducherry Election 2026 Gets Tech Touch As Robot Nila Welcomes Voters At Booth: WATCH

Puducherry Election 2026 Gets Tech Touch As Robot Nila Welcomes Voters At Booth: WATCH

Humanoid robot Nila greets voters at Puducherry booth, adding tech touch to polling day and helping guide citizens through the process.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Voters arriving at a polling booth in Puducherry were met with an unusual sight — a humanoid robot named Nila welcoming them on election day. Installed at the VOC Government School polling station, the robot is part of efforts to make the voting experience more engaging and accessible.

Developed by Robo Mirror, Nila has been designed for use at events such as weddings, official functions, and now elections. Its deployment marks a unique blend of technology and civic participation.

AI Greets Voters At Polling Station

Nila is equipped with interactive capabilities that allow it to communicate with voters and provide guidance. Using a built-in voice system, the robot can deliver pre-programmed messages and respond to basic queries from people nearby.

Kaushik from Robo Mirror told ANI, "This robot has a name, Nila. This is an event-based robot - events like weddings, official work and elections. We are coming from Coimbatore. Nila robot has multiple features...It also has a voice feature, and it can talk on its own. We can feed in the command and voice will be audible to the person nearby. She is welcoming the voters here..."

Its role on polling day is to greet voters, direct them within the premises, and reduce confusion, particularly for first-time participants. By handling routine interactions, the robot allows polling staff to focus on more critical tasks.

Making Voting Easier 

Functioning as an AI-powered assistant, Nila aims to simplify the voting process, especially for elderly citizens and those unfamiliar with polling procedures. Its clear instructions and approachable design help create a more relaxed atmosphere at what can often be crowded and tense polling locations.

The initiative reflects a broader push by election authorities to improve voter experience through innovation and accessibility.

Attraction For Young Voters

The robot has also become a point of interest for younger voters, many of whom paused to interact with it. Its presence has added a sense of novelty to the polling environment, making the experience feel more interactive and less formal.

Officials believe that such technological interventions can encourage greater participation by making polling stations more welcoming. By combining human-like interaction with practical assistance, Nila demonstrates how AI can contribute to smoother and more inclusive election processes.

ALSO READ: Byelection LIVE 2026 Voting Percentage: Nagaland Leads With 19.80% Turnout At 9 AM, Tripura, Karnataka Trail

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nila and where was it deployed?

Nila is a humanoid robot developed by Robo Mirror. It was deployed at the VOC Government School polling station in Puducherry on election day.

What is Nila's function at the polling station?

Nila's role is to welcome voters, provide guidance within the premises, and answer basic queries. This helps make the voting experience more engaging and accessible.

How does Nila assist voters?

Nila uses its voice system to deliver pre-programmed messages and interact with voters. It aims to simplify the process, especially for first-time voters and the elderly.

What is the purpose of using a robot like Nila in elections?

The initiative aims to make voting more engaging and accessible through technology. It also helps polling staff focus on critical tasks by handling routine interactions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry Election 2026 Election Corner Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026
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