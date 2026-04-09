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Assembly Election 2026 Midday Update Live: Voting is underway across Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, with early trends suggesting a steady but varied voter turnout as of around 11 am. Initial estimates indicate that Kerala recorded 33.28% percent turnout, Assam about 38.92%, and Puducherry close to 37.06%.

These figures remain tentative and are expected to rise significantly as polling progresses through the day. Election officials anticipate higher participation in the afternoon hours as more voters head to polling booths.

Early Trends Indicate Gradual Uptick

Amid the ongoing polling, BJP national president Nitin Nabin called on voters across the three regions to come out in large numbers.

Addressing voters in Assam, he said, "Your votes will be decisive not only in ensuring the security of Assam's 'land, daughters, and livelihood' but also in keeping the state free from infiltration and instability.

"Today is the day of resolve for Assam's progress and development." "Your participation is absolutely essential to take the journey of development that has begun to the goal of 'Viksit Assam'," the BJP chief said, adding, "I urge all the people of the state, especially my young friends, to participate enthusiastically in this grand festival of democracy and to vote in the largest possible numbers."

In his appeal to Kerala voters, he stated, "Your vote is the power to build a corruption-free, development-oriented, and appeasement-free government. It is time to ensure that Keralam moves forward on the path of progress and inclusive growth,"

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi also urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

High-Stakes Battles Across Regions

Polling began at 7 am across all constituencies, including the 126 seats in Assam, where 722 candidates are in the fray. The BJP is aiming for a third straight term, while the Congress is attempting a comeback after losing power in 2016.

In Puducherry, voting is being held across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions, with over 9.5 lakh voters deciding the fate of 294 candidates. The ruling alliance led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is seeking to retain power, while the opposition bloc is mounting a strong challenge.

Key leaders including Lt Governor Kailashnathan, Chief Minister Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy were among the early voters.

Kerala Sees Steady Morning Turnout

Kerala witnessed a brisk start, with voter turnout crossing 16 percent within the first two hours of polling. According to Election Commission data, turnout stood at 16.23 percent by 9 am, with Ernakulam district recording the highest participation at 17.8 percent.

At the constituency level, Thripunithura reported the highest turnout at 20.59 percent in the early hours.

The contest in Kerala remains largely between the ruling Left Democratic Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, while the BJP-led NDA is attempting to expand its presence in the state.

With polling underway across thousands of booths and voters turning up despite rising temperatures, turnout figures are expected to climb steadily through the day.