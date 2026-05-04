Pinarayi Vijayan Steps Down As Kerala CM After Poll Defeat

Pinarayi Vijayan has officially stepped down from his position as Chief Minister following the 2026 Kerala Assembly Election results. After a decade of LDF governance, the state has returned to its traditional political pattern, handing a decisive mandate to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

After serving two consecutive terms, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan this evening. The resignation follows the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) defeat in the 2026 Assembly polls, where the UDF emerged victorious by crossing the magic number of 71 seats.

UDF Comeback

The Congress-led alliance is projected to win between 85-88 seats, a significant jump from their 2021 tally. The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the single largest party, followed by a strong performance from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

LDF Setback

The ruling coalition, which made history in 2021 by breaking the "alternating government" tradition, saw its numbers drop to approximately 39-45 seats.

The Margin of Defeat

Several high-profile ministers from the outgoing cabinet reportedly trailed in their respective constituencies, signaling a widespread voter push for change.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s Exit Statement

While the CPI(M) leadership has stated they will conduct a detailed review of the results, Pinarayi Vijayan maintained a formal stance during his visit to the Governor. The Governor has requested Vijayan and his Council of Ministers to continue as a caretaker government until the new administration is sworn in.

What’s Next for UDF?

With the victory confirmed, the focus now shifts to the UDF's leadership choice.

Potential CM Candidates: V.D. Satheesan, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition, is considered the frontrunner for the top post, given his aggressive campaigning and leadership over the past five years. Other names, including veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala, are also in discussion.

For government formation, a meeting of the newly elected UDF MLAs is expected to take place in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow to formally elect their parliamentary party leader.