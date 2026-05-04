'Pushed, Denied Entry': Mamata Banerjee Alleges Assault; Claims BJP 'Looted' 100+ Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee alleged TMC members beaten, CCTV turned off.

Banerjee claimed BJP 'looted' over 100 seats unfairly.

Trinamool Congress' Chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that at the counting centre her party members were beaten since 3 pm and they kicked her, turned off the CCTV, didn't let one of the party's agents enter. She also vowed that the party will "bounce back" after Trinamool Congress lost the West bengal Elections after 15 years. Banerjee claimed that the BJP had looted over 100 seats.

"From 3 o'clock, they have been beating us, they kicked me, turned off the CCTV, didn't let one of our agents enter. I had gone in for 5 minutes, I had requested that our agent be allowed to enter, they assured me that they would let them in but then no one was available. I complained everywhere, Mamata said.

“The BJP has ‘looted’ over 100 seats. The Election Commission is working like the BJP’s commission. I complained to the Chief Officer and Manoj Agarwal, but no action was taken. Do you call this a victory? This is an unethical win, not a moral one. What the Election Commission has done along with central forces, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister is completely illegal. This is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back, Mamata Banerjee said and added, “I will bounce back."

In West bengal Election, a historic shift was seen by the people as the BJP defeated TMC. Early results from elections to the state’s legislature – which were held in April, but votes were counted on May 4, ow that Modi’s well-oiled election machinery is poised to deliver a thumping majority for the BJP in a state that its ideological founder was from, but that it has never won before.

The BJP has won or is leading in total 207 seats till now, while Mamata Banerjee's TMC is trailing behind at 80 seats.