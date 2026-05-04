'Gangotri To Gangasagar': PM Modi Salutes Voters Across States, Credits BJP Workers For Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi thanked voters for BJP's victories in multiple states.

He highlighted the party's expansion from north to south India.

PM noted encouraging bypoll results in several Indian states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked voters across multiple states after the declaration of Assembly and bypoll results, saying he “respectfully bows” to the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Addressing BJP workers after the results, Modi also congratulated party cadres across the country, saying every BJP worker had once again “performed wonders” and made “the lotus bloom”.

PM Highlights BJP’s Expansion From ‘Gangotri To Gangasagar’

Referring to the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, Modi said the party’s expansion now stretches from “Gangotri to Gangasagar”.

Recalling his statement after the Bihar election results last year, Modi said he had then remarked that the Ganga would flow from Bihar to Gangasagar, adding that after BJP’s Bengal victory, “kamal hi kamal khila hua hai” from Gangotri to Gangasagar.

He cited BJP’s presence across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and now West Bengal.

Bypoll Results ‘Very Encouraging’, Says PM

The Prime Minister said the results of by-elections held alongside the Assembly polls were also “very encouraging” for the BJP.

He noted that BJP candidates had won in bypolls held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura.

Modi specifically mentioned NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s victory, describing it as a landslide win.

Credits BJP Workers, Party Leadership For Victory

Modi said these were the first Assembly elections since BJP president Nitin Nabin took over the party presidency.

He credited the party chief’s guidance to workers during the election campaign, saying it proved “invaluable” in securing victory.

Reiterates BJP’s Governance Pitch

Modi said the BJP continues to earn public trust because of its governance model, invoking the phrase “Nagrik Devo Bhava” while explaining the party’s people-first approach.

Earlier in the day, Modi had hailed the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal, thanked voters in Assam and Puducherry for backing the NDA, congratulated the UDF on its Kerala win, and acknowledged TVK’s performance in Tamil Nadu.