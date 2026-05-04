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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection'Gangotri To Gangasagar': PM Modi Salutes Voters Across States, Credits BJP Workers For Victory

'Gangotri To Gangasagar': PM Modi Salutes Voters Across States, Credits BJP Workers For Victory

Addressing BJP workers after the results, Modi also congratulated party cadres across the country, saying every BJP worker had once again “performed wonders” and made “the lotus bloom”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi thanked voters for BJP's victories in multiple states.
  • He highlighted the party's expansion from north to south India.
  • PM noted encouraging bypoll results in several Indian states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked voters across multiple states after the declaration of Assembly and bypoll results, saying he “respectfully bows” to the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Addressing BJP workers after the results, Modi also congratulated party cadres across the country, saying every BJP worker had once again “performed wonders” and made “the lotus bloom”.

PM Highlights BJP’s Expansion From ‘Gangotri To Gangasagar’

Referring to the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, Modi said the party’s expansion now stretches from “Gangotri to Gangasagar”.

Recalling his statement after the Bihar election results last year, Modi said he had then remarked that the Ganga would flow from Bihar to Gangasagar, adding that after BJP’s Bengal victory, “kamal hi kamal khila hua hai” from Gangotri to Gangasagar.

He cited BJP’s presence across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and now West Bengal.

Bypoll Results ‘Very Encouraging’, Says PM

The Prime Minister said the results of by-elections held alongside the Assembly polls were also “very encouraging” for the BJP.

He noted that BJP candidates had won in bypolls held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura.

Modi specifically mentioned NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s victory, describing it as a landslide win.

Credits BJP Workers, Party Leadership For Victory

Modi said these were the first Assembly elections since BJP president Nitin Nabin took over the party presidency.

He credited the party chief’s guidance to workers during the election campaign, saying it proved “invaluable” in securing victory.

Reiterates BJP’s Governance Pitch

Modi said the BJP continues to earn public trust because of its governance model, invoking the phrase “Nagrik Devo Bhava” while explaining the party’s people-first approach.

Earlier in the day, Modi had hailed the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal, thanked voters in Assam and Puducherry for backing the NDA, congratulated the UDF on its Kerala win, and acknowledged TVK’s performance in Tamil Nadu.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Which states did Prime Minister Narendra Modi thank voters in?

Prime Minister Modi thanked voters in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala after the Assembly and bypoll results.

What does Prime Minister Modi mean by BJP's expansion from 'Gangotri to Gangasagar'?

This phrase signifies the BJP's expanding presence across India, now extending from Uttarakhand ('Gangotri') to West Bengal ('Gangasagar'), indicating a significant electoral footprint.

Which states saw encouraging bypoll results for the BJP?

The BJP found the bypoll results very encouraging, with victories in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura.

To whom did Prime Minister Modi credit the BJP's victories?

He credited the victory to the hard work of BJP workers and the guidance of BJP president Nitin Nabin, especially during the election campaign.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Gangasagar Breaking News ABP Live Election Corner Election Results 2026 BJP Expansion Otri
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