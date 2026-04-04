‘Gate Blocked, Then Stone Pelting’: How Judicial Officers Escaped Mob Attack In Malda

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A disturbing incident unfolded in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, where judicial officers faced a life-threatening situation after being surrounded and attacked by a mob at the Mothabari-II BDO office.

What began as a routine day quickly spiralled into chaos, leaving officials trapped inside the premises for hours before they were eventually rescued.

Officers Trapped as Protest Escalates

Seven judicial officers, including three women, had reached the BDO office around 10:30 am for SIR-related work. However, by afternoon, the situation outside began to deteriorate rapidly.

According to ABP Ananda sources, large groups of protesters gathered outside the office during lunch hours, creating an increasingly tense atmosphere. As the crowd swelled, the officers found themselves with no safe way to exit the building.

The situation escalated further when protesters allegedly blocked the collapsible gate, effectively confining the officials inside.

Tension Peaks, Mob Lays Siege

Sensing the situation slipping out of control, the judicial officers moved to the second floor of the building for safety. By evening, the protest intensified, with groups of women reportedly sitting in front of the exit gate, preventing any movement.

The demonstrators were allegedly demanding that their names be included in the voter list, adding to the standoff.

Former Chief Electoral Officer Debasis Sen described the incident as “shocking”, noting that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state.

Police Rescue, But Escape Turns Violent

As tensions mounted, the Superintendent of Police reached the spot with additional forces and managed to evacuate the stranded officers.

However, the ordeal did not end there. As the officers attempted to leave the area, they were allegedly attacked, with bricks hurled at their vehicles. Visuals of the incident have since circulated widely, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The officers eventually managed to leave the area safely, though the escape was described as chaotic and dangerous.

NIA Team Begins Probe

In the aftermath, a 24-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), arrived in Mothabari on Friday to probe the incident.

The team reached the Mothabari police station in the afternoon before proceeding to key locations linked to the case. Investigators visited the BDO office, where the officers had been held up, and the site where their vehicles had been attacked.

The NIA team later split into three groups; one remained at the BDO office, another moved to the police station, and the third visited the scene of the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, NIA Inspector General Sonia Singh has reached Kolkata and is expected to oversee the investigation from there.