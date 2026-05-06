‘Maintain Peace, We’ll Act Legally’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Sharp Message After Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari warned against taking law into hands.

Future BJP government will legally reopen past cases.

Adhikari noted names of alleged perpetrators, urged peace.

Fresh off his third consecutive victory from Nandigram, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said no one should take the law into their own hands, while warning that a future BJP government in West Bengal would reopen cases and pursue action through legal channels.

Standing in Nandigram after his win, Adhikari said, “I will say, no one will take the law into their own hands. The next BJP government will reopen every case as per the Indian Penal Code...as per BNS. We will take action.”

‘I Have All The Names Written Down’

Addressing party workers and supporters celebrating his victory, Adhikari said he had noted down the names of those allegedly responsible for past atrocities but urged BJP cadres to remain peaceful.

ALSO READ | Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

“I have all the names written down. I will repay your debts. You should be calm. Now my request is, you have to maintain peace,” he said.

In a sharp remark directed at political rivals, he added, “Dogs bite people's legs. People will never bite dogs' legs.”

Recalls Alleged Harassment During Political Career

Adhikari alleged that he had faced repeated harassment and political targeting over the years, including action against his family and restrictions on his public activities.

ALSO READ | How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules

“I have endured a lot. This oppressor sent the CID to attack my 90-year-old parents. 150 policemen entered the MLA office in Nandigram,” he said.

He further claimed he had to seek court intervention to pay tribute at memorial sites.

“I had to order from the High Court to offer a garland at the Shaheed Minar. I have not forgotten. Everything will be done through legal channels,” he said.

Calls For Peace, Says BJP Must Govern For ‘100 Years’

Urging restraint among BJP workers across the state, Adhikari said the party must focus on governance rather than retaliation.

“You should not do what they did. I will tell BJP workers and supporters of the entire state to maintain peace,” he said.

He added, “People brought BJP once. We will do such good work that BJP will remain for 100 years.”

Bengal CM Race Intensifies As BJP Begins Legislature Party Process

Meanwhile, speculation has intensified over who will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal after the BJP’s victory in the state.

According to sources, the BJP has tasked Union Home Minister Amit Shah with overseeing the election of the party’s legislative leader. He is expected to arrive in the state for the process, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as co-observer.

A meeting with BJP MLAs is likely, during which the legislative party leader may be finalised before the BJP approaches the Governor to stake claim to form the government.