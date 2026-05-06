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HomeElection‘Maintain Peace, We’ll Act Legally’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Sharp Message After Victory

‘Maintain Peace, We’ll Act Legally’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Sharp Message After Victory

Suvendu Adhikari alleged that he had faced repeated harassment and political targeting over the years, including action against his family and restrictions on his public activities.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suvendu Adhikari warned against taking law into hands.
  • Future BJP government will legally reopen past cases.
  • Adhikari noted names of alleged perpetrators, urged peace.

Fresh off his third consecutive victory from Nandigram, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said no one should take the law into their own hands, while warning that a future BJP government in West Bengal would reopen cases and pursue action through legal channels.

Standing in Nandigram after his win, Adhikari said, “I will say, no one will take the law into their own hands. The next BJP government will reopen every case as per the Indian Penal Code...as per BNS. We will take action.”

‘I Have All The Names Written Down’

Addressing party workers and supporters celebrating his victory, Adhikari said he had noted down the names of those allegedly responsible for past atrocities but urged BJP cadres to remain peaceful.

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“I have all the names written down. I will repay your debts. You should be calm. Now my request is, you have to maintain peace,” he said.

In a sharp remark directed at political rivals, he added, “Dogs bite people's legs. People will never bite dogs' legs.”

Recalls Alleged Harassment During Political Career

Adhikari alleged that he had faced repeated harassment and political targeting over the years, including action against his family and restrictions on his public activities.

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“I have endured a lot. This oppressor sent the CID to attack my 90-year-old parents. 150 policemen entered the MLA office in Nandigram,” he said.

He further claimed he had to seek court intervention to pay tribute at memorial sites.

“I had to order from the High Court to offer a garland at the Shaheed Minar. I have not forgotten. Everything will be done through legal channels,” he said.

Calls For Peace, Says BJP Must Govern For ‘100 Years’

Urging restraint among BJP workers across the state, Adhikari said the party must focus on governance rather than retaliation.

“You should not do what they did. I will tell BJP workers and supporters of the entire state to maintain peace,” he said.

He added, “People brought BJP once. We will do such good work that BJP will remain for 100 years.”

Bengal CM Race Intensifies As BJP Begins Legislature Party Process

Meanwhile, speculation has intensified over who will be the next Chief Minister of West Bengal after the BJP’s victory in the state.

According to sources, the BJP has tasked Union Home Minister Amit Shah with overseeing the election of the party’s legislative leader. He is expected to arrive in the state for the process, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as co-observer.

A meeting with BJP MLAs is likely, during which the legislative party leader may be finalised before the BJP approaches the Governor to stake claim to form the government.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Suvendu Adhikari state about future actions after his victory?

Adhikari warned that a future BJP government would reopen past cases and pursue legal action through the Indian Penal Code and BNS.

How did Suvendu Adhikari address those allegedly responsible for past atrocities?

He stated he has names written down and will repay debts, but urged BJP cadres to maintain peace and not resort to taking the law into their own hands.

What message did Suvendu Adhikari give to BJP workers and supporters?

He urged them to maintain peace and focus on good governance, emphasizing that the BJP should govern for 100 years.

What has Suvendu Adhikari alleged regarding his past experiences?

Adhikari alleged repeated harassment, including actions against his parents and restrictions on his activities, forcing him to seek court intervention.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner Suvendu Adhikary
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