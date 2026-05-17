Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTension In Lucknow After Bulldozer Action On 'Illegal' Lawyer Chambers; Police Resort To Lathi Charge

Tension In Lucknow After Bulldozer Action On 'Illegal' Lawyer Chambers; Police Resort To Lathi Charge

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished allegedly unauthorised chambers near the High Court complex in Kaiserbagh, triggering protests by lawyers.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

Tensions erupted in Lucknow on Sunday after the Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive on the "illegal" chambers outside the Civil Court complex in Kaiserbagh. 

The bulldozer action was targeted at the chambers constructed near the High Court and Civil Court premises, and was part of an anti-encroachment drive ordered by the Lucknow Bench of the High Court.

ALSO READ: Bulldozer Action Against Encroachment Outside Howrah Railway Station, Illegal Shops Removed

The situation escalated when a group of advocates began protesting at the court premises against the demolition and pelted stones at the police. This prompted the security personnel to use force to disperse them and control the crowd.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Dixit said security personnel had been stationed at multiple strategic points to ensure the situation remained under control. 

“Demolition proceedings are currently underway against chambers constructed near the High Court in Kaiserbagh. A heavy police force has been deployed during this operation, with personnel stationed at various strategic points. The situation is under control, and the demolition drive is going on,” The Times Of India quoted Dixit as saying.

Officials said the Lucknow Municipal Corporation carried out the action following court directions to clear illegal encroachments in the area.

ALSO READ: Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express Coach; Passengers Evacuated

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 May 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow UTTAR PRADESH Lucknow News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tension In Lucknow After Bulldozer Action On 'Illegal' Lawyer Chambers; Police Resort To Lathi Charge
Tension In Lucknow After Bulldozer Action On 'Illegal' Lawyer Chambers; Police Resort To Lathi Charge
Cities
Instagram's Fake 'Tantrik' Arrested For Illegal Arms Trafficking, Weapons Seized
Instagram's Fake 'Tantrik' Arrested For Illegal Arms Trafficking, Weapons Seized
Cities
Delhi Traffic Police Tightens Rules; Giving Wrong Mobile Number May Lead To Legal Action
Delhi Traffic Police Tightens Rules; Giving Wrong Mobile Number May Lead To Legal Action
Cities
30 Bullets In 10 Seconds: Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Haryana's Jhajjar, Attack Caught On CCTV
30 Bullets In 10 Seconds: Man Shot Dead Outside Home In Haryana's Jhajjar, Attack Caught On CCTV
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal
Crime Alert: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home in Haryana’s Jhajjar in Brutal Attack
Breaking News: Bulldozer Action Outside Lucknow Court Complex Amid High Court Order
BREAKING NOW: Policy Shift From Population Control to Population Growth in Andhra Pradesh
BIG BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Rajdhani Express Near Ratlam, Major Disaster Averted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget