Tensions erupted in Lucknow on Sunday after the Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive on the "illegal" chambers outside the Civil Court complex in Kaiserbagh.

The bulldozer action was targeted at the chambers constructed near the High Court and Civil Court premises, and was part of an anti-encroachment drive ordered by the Lucknow Bench of the High Court.

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The situation escalated when a group of advocates began protesting at the court premises against the demolition and pelted stones at the police. This prompted the security personnel to use force to disperse them and control the crowd.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Dixit said security personnel had been stationed at multiple strategic points to ensure the situation remained under control.

“Demolition proceedings are currently underway against chambers constructed near the High Court in Kaiserbagh. A heavy police force has been deployed during this operation, with personnel stationed at various strategic points. The situation is under control, and the demolition drive is going on,” The Times Of India quoted Dixit as saying.

Officials said the Lucknow Municipal Corporation carried out the action following court directions to clear illegal encroachments in the area.

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