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HomeElectionHow Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules

How Much Pension Will Mamata Banerjee Get? Here Are The Rules

Under West Bengal norms, former MLAs receive pensions based on their salary structure, which currently stands at around Rs 1.21 lakh per month.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 May 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee is eligible for multiple government pensions.
  • Her MP pension could exceed ₹1 lakh monthly.
  • She also qualifies for former CM lifelong benefits.
  • Banerjee previously declined accepting any pension.

Mamata Pension: In a major political shift in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government for the first time with a sweeping two-thirds majority, winning 206 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been reduced to just 80 seats. Amid this, questions have arisen about the pension and benefits available to Mamata Banerjee following her electoral defeat.

Mamata Banerjee’s Pension

Despite being eligible for multiple government pensions, Mamata Banerjee has, on several occasions, stated that she chooses not to accept any pension or salary. This is a personal decision and not a legal requirement, meaning she remains fully entitled to these benefits under Indian law.

MP Pension

Banerjee has served as a Member of Parliament seven times, making this the largest component of her potential pension. As per current rules, a minimum of five years in office entitles a former MP to a base pension of Rs 31,000 per month. An additional Rs 2,500 is added for every extra year of service. Given her long parliamentary career of nearly 25–30 years, her MP pension alone could amount to approximately Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Apart from her tenure as an MP, Banerjee has also served as an MLA and Chief Minister. Under West Bengal norms, former MLAs receive pensions based on their salary structure, which currently stands at around Rs 1.21 lakh per month, though pension calculations differ. As a former Chief Minister, she is also entitled to lifelong benefits, including medical facilities, Z+ security, staff support, and office assistance.

Rules On Multiple Pensions

Typically, individuals who have served as both MP and MLA can opt for one pension -- usually the higher one. Given Banerjee’s long tenure as an MP, that pension would likely be the most substantial. Had she chosen to accept it, she could have received over Rs 1 lakh per month along with the lifelong perks accorded to a former Chief Minister.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mamata Banerjee eligible for a pension?

Yes, Mamata Banerjee is eligible for multiple government pensions due to her long service as an MP, MLA, and Chief Minister.

Does Mamata Banerjee receive a pension?

No, Mamata Banerjee has stated she chooses not to accept any pension or salary, despite being eligible.

How much could Mamata Banerjee's MP pension be?

Her MP pension could be around Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per month, based on her seven terms as an MP.

What other benefits is Mamata Banerjee entitled to as a former Chief Minister?

As a former Chief Minister, she is entitled to lifelong benefits, including medical facilities, Z+ security, staff, and office assistance.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elections 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Results 2026 Mamata Banerjee Pension
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