IT Raids Trinamool Candidate Debashis Kumar Ahead Of Bengal Election, Tension Grips Rashbehari

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Income Tax Department searches Trinamool candidate's residence and office.

Searches follow Enforcement Directorate's money laundering investigation probe.

Allegations involve manipulation of land documents for financial gains.

Raids intensify political heat ahead of crucial elections.

IT Raids Debashis Kumar: Just days before crucial elections, enforcement action against Debashis Kumar has intensified, with the Income Tax Department conducting searches at multiple locations linked to Trinamool Congress candidate from Rashbehari Assembly constituency.

Officials carried out raids early in the morning at Kumar’s residence on Manoharpukur Road and his election office, escalating scrutiny in an ongoing financial irregularities probe. The development comes amid heightened political activity in the constituency, adding a fresh layer of controversy to the election narrative.

IT Action Follows ED Probe

The searches follow earlier action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned Kumar multiple times in connection with a money laundering investigation involving alleged financial fraud running into crores.

Kumar, who serves as a key member of the Kolkata Municipal administration and is the outgoing MLA from Rashbehari, had already faced two rounds of questioning by central agencies. According to sources, investigators are examining whether he misused his official position to extend favours in the case.

The ED’s probe reportedly gathered momentum after raids at premises linked to businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, who is accused of orchestrating fraudulent land deals in Kolkata.

Allegations Of Land Fraud Under Scanner

Investigators allege that disputed land documents were manipulated through municipal channels and subsequently sold to buyers, leading to massive financial gains. The alleged scam is believed to involve the transfer of multiple properties.

Sources indicate that Kumar’s name surfaced during the course of the investigation, prompting further scrutiny. Officials are now seeking clarity on whether any administrative influence was used to facilitate these transactions.

There are also indications that, if he responds to the latest summons, Kumar could be questioned with digital evidence, including WhatsApp chat records, as part of the probe.

Political Flashpoint Ahead Of Elections

The raids have triggered sharp political reactions on the ground. Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) gathered near the locations, raising slogans against BJP candidate Swapan Dasgupta.

Protesters questioned the timing of the raids, alleging political motives and shouting slogans such as “Why are files being stolen?” and demanding answers from opposition leaders.