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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay’s ‘Whistle’ Wave Goes Viral, But Will Kolams Turn Into Votes?

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Vijay’s ‘Whistle’ Wave Goes Viral, But Will Kolams Turn Into Votes?

TVK Whistle Kolam Campaign: Vijay’s whistle kolam campaign goes viral in Tamil Nadu, but can symbolic support for TVK convert into real votes in the April 23 polls?

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Women draw "whistle" kolam after a request by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The 'whistle' kolams are a symbolic gesture of support for the TVK party and its election symbol.
  • Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam enters Tamil Nadu's political fray.
  • TVK manifesto promises support for various communities and fights corruption.
  • Symbolic whistle kolams may not guarantee translation into actual votes.

TVK Whistle Kolam Campaign: As Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial election on April 23, actor-turned-politician Vijay has sparked a unique grassroots campaign—one that is now playing out on the doorsteps of homes across the state.

Following an appeal from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, women in some areas have begun drawing “whistle” kolams outside their houses, symbolising support for the party’s election symbol. The visual campaign has quickly gained traction online, with supporters sharing images and slogans urging voters to back TVK.

Whistle Kolams Sweep Through Neighbourhoods

The ‘whistle’ symbol has emerged as a striking visual marker in this election cycle. After Vijay’s public request, many households—particularly those led by women—have embraced the idea, sketching kolams featuring the symbol and posting them on social media.

While the campaign has boosted visibility for TVK, questions remain about whether symbolic participation will translate into actual votes. Political observers note that curiosity and enthusiasm do not always guarantee electoral conversion.

TVK Vijay: A New Player In A Three-Way Contest

Traditionally dominated by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing a significant shift with TVK entering the fray for the fourth time.

Vijay’s mass appeal, built over decades in cinema, is now visibly spilling into politics. Large crowds at his campaign stops—from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to Chennai and Tiruchy—have drawn attention from rival parties as well. However, due to overwhelming public turnout, Vijay has had to scale back portions of his campaign citing security concerns.

Who Stands To Lose Votes?

With TVK gaining momentum, a key question dominating political discussions is: whose vote bank will Vijay impact? Analysts suggest that both DMK and AIADMK could face erosion, particularly among younger voters and first-time participants drawn by Vijay’s celebrity status and anti-establishment messaging.

Despite the buzz, the challenge for TVK lies in converting crowd strength into booth-level support—a task that has historically proven difficult for new entrants in Tamil Nadu politics.

Manifesto Promises and Final Push

In the final stretch of campaigning, Vijay unveiled TVK’s election manifesto at a hotel in Chennai, outlining 10 promises aimed at diverse sections including farmers, auto drivers, teachers, sanitation workers, retired police personnel, and the transgender community.

At the event, he said, "If he comes to power, we will definitely do what we said, we will not commit corruption, we will not take a single rupee of people's money. You can trust me completely."

Urging last-mile mobilisation, Vijay added, "Therefore, women should put our whistle symbol on their doorsteps. He said this would be the biggest support he would give me."

He also expressed confidence that TVK would emerge victorious and form the government.

Symbolism Vs Ballots

While the spread of whistle kolams has given TVK a cultural edge in the campaign narrative, scepticism persists. Netizens have pointed out that drawing a kolam may not necessarily indicate firm voting intent.

As polling day approaches, the real test for Vijay and TVK will be whether this symbolic wave can translate into measurable electoral gains—or remain a powerful, yet fleeting, visual moment in Tamil Nadu’s political theatre.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the 'whistle' kolams in Tamil Nadu's election?

The 'whistle' kolams are a symbolic gesture of support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and its election symbol. Women are drawing them outside their homes as a grassroots campaign initiated by the party's chief.

Which political parties traditionally dominate Tamil Nadu's landscape?

Tamil Nadu's political scene has traditionally been dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also a significant player.

What impact might TVK's entry have on existing parties?

TVK's entry could potentially erode vote banks of both DMK and AIADMK, especially among younger and first-time voters attracted to Vijay's celebrity status and anti-establishment message.

What are some of the key promises in TVK's election manifesto?

TVK's manifesto includes 10 major promises targeting diverse groups like farmers, auto drivers, teachers, sanitation workers, retired police personnel, and the transgender community.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Tamil Nadu Assembly Election DMK Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Vijay TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Whistle TVK Kolam Trend
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