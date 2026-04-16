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HomeElectionHuge Setback For TMC As MLA Abdur Razzak Quits Party Ahead Of Bengal Elections

Huge Setback For TMC As MLA Abdur Razzak Quits Party Ahead Of Bengal Elections

West Bengal elections: Abdur Razzak, the outgoing TMC MLA from Jalangi in Murshidabad, resigned from the party just eight days before the Assembly elections, dealing a blow to the party amid reports of internal discord.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

The Trinamool Congress received a major setback just days ahead of the Bengal elections after Abdur Razzak, the outgoing MLA from Jalangi, quit the party. 

His exit comes amid simmering dissatisfaction within party ranks, exposing cracks at a crucial moment when electoral unity is key.

Razzak had reportedly been sidelined after failing to secure a party ticket for the 2026 Assembly elections. Since then, he had remained inactive, fuelling speculation about his next move. On Wednesday evening, he put all rumours to rest by publicly announcing his resignation while addressing the media at his party office.

‘TMC Will Lose in Three Seats’

According to ABP Ananda sources, the uncertainty around Razzak’s political future had been building for some time. However, his decision to quit just days before polling has added to the party’s discomfort.

In a striking remark during his interaction with journalists, Razzak claimed that the TMC is set to lose in three constituencies, Jalangi, Domkal, and Raninagar, a statement that could further stir the political narrative in the run-up to voting.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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