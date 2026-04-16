Huge Setback For TMC As MLA Abdur Razzak Quits Party Ahead Of Bengal Elections

The Trinamool Congress received a major setback just days ahead of the Bengal elections after Abdur Razzak, the outgoing MLA from Jalangi, quit the party.

His exit comes amid simmering dissatisfaction within party ranks, exposing cracks at a crucial moment when electoral unity is key.

Razzak had reportedly been sidelined after failing to secure a party ticket for the 2026 Assembly elections. Since then, he had remained inactive, fuelling speculation about his next move. On Wednesday evening, he put all rumours to rest by publicly announcing his resignation while addressing the media at his party office.

‘TMC Will Lose in Three Seats’

According to ABP Ananda sources, the uncertainty around Razzak’s political future had been building for some time. However, his decision to quit just days before polling has added to the party’s discomfort.

In a striking remark during his interaction with journalists, Razzak claimed that the TMC is set to lose in three constituencies, Jalangi, Domkal, and Raninagar, a statement that could further stir the political narrative in the run-up to voting.