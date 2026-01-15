Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins In 29 Civic Bodies, Mumbai's 227 Wards Amid Tight Security Across Maha

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Begins In 29 Civic Bodies, Mumbai’s 227 Wards Amid Tight Security Across Maha

Maharashtra votes in crucial civic polls as Mumbai’s BMC faces a high-voltage fight, testing new alliances and post-split political strength.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 07:56 AM (IST)

Voting for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra got underway at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, setting the stage for one of the most keenly watched civic elections in recent years. All eyes are on Mumbai, where control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — India’s richest civic body — hangs in the balance amid an intense political showdown.

Mumbai Takes Centre Stage

The Mumbai contest is widely seen as the crown jewel of these civic polls. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is locked in a direct fight with the reunited Thackeray camp, making the BMC election a prestige battle for both sides. For decades, the undivided Shiv Sena held sway over the civic body, turning the BMC into the backbone of its organisational and financial strength. This year’s outcome is expected to reshape the city’s political landscape.

More than 1,700 candidates are contesting in Mumbai alone, reflecting the high stakes attached to the election. To ensure orderly polling and counting, authorities have deployed over 25,000 police personnel across the city.

Shiv Sena’s First BMC Test After Split

This election marks a crucial milestone for the Shiv Sena, as it is the party’s first BMC contest since the dramatic 2022 split. When Eknath Shinde broke away with the majority of Sena legislators, his faction retained the party’s name and symbol, leaving the Thackeray-led group to rebuild from scratch. For nearly 25 years before the split, the undivided Sena had controlled the BMC, making this vote a litmus test of its grassroots strength in Mumbai.

In a significant political development ahead of polling day, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray ended nearly two decades of political distance to join hands. Their alliance is aimed at consolidating Marathi voters, a move that could prove decisive in several wards.

Statewide Numbers and Complex Alliances

Beyond Mumbai, voting is being held for 2,869 seats across 893 wards throughout Maharashtra. Polling will continue until 5:30 pm on January 15, with results scheduled to be announced on January 16. Nearly 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, choosing from a crowded field of 15,931 candidates.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are also emerging as key battlegrounds, with rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party entering into tactical alliances that add further complexity to the contests there. With shifting loyalties, new coalitions and old rivalries resurfacing, the civic polls are being viewed as a broader indicator of political momentum ahead of future state and national elections.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' MUMBAI
