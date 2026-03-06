Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Unrest In JD(U), Party Leaders Call For Rethink

Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Unrest In JD(U), Party Leaders Call For Rethink

A spokesperson acknowledged workers' unease and questioned future leadership. RJD alleges BJP is pushing Kumar to the Rajya Sabha to install their own CM, hinting at a potential JD(U) split.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The decision by Nitish Kumar to enter the Rajya Sabha has stirred intense political activity in Bihar, with discontent surfacing among workers and leaders of the Janata Dal (United).

Protests and demonstrations have reportedly erupted at several places, with party workers urging the leadership to reconsider the move. Many within the party believe the decision has created uncertainty among supporters and the broader public.

JD(U) Spokesperson Signals Concern Within Party

Amid the growing unease, JD(U)’s chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar acknowledged the concerns raised by party workers.

“Workers are the ones who built the party. Their voices must be heard and a solution should be found,” he said, adding that it is up to Nitish Kumar to decide whether he will reconsider the decision.

Neeraj Kumar further noted that the development has triggered questions among party leaders, workers and voters alike. According to him, the mandate secured by the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar was largely built around Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“The NDA received a massive mandate in his name. His move to the Rajya Sabha has created a sense of mistrust among party workers and the public,” he said.

He also raised questions about the party’s future leadership, saying clarity is needed on who will carry forward Nitish Kumar’s political legacy. Any decision regarding Nishant Kumar, he added, will ultimately be taken by Nitish Kumar himself.

Political observers view Neeraj Kumar’s remarks as a sign of the growing unease within the party ranks.

RJD Targets NDA Over the Issue

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has also weighed in on the controversy.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said Nitish Kumar may reconsider his decision to move to the Rajya Sabha.

“He received a massive mandate in his name. But the BJP is now pushing him towards the Rajya Sabha to make its own chief minister in Bihar,” Tiwari alleged.

He claimed the move has sparked anger among JD(U) legislators and warned that it could lead to a major split within the party. “Considering these developments, it seems possible that Nitish Kumar could take a major decision,” he said, adding that the RJD views the situation with “sympathy”.

Deadline for Withdrawal Approaches

Nitish Kumar has already filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat. According to the election schedule, candidates have time until March 9 to withdraw their nominations.



Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Input By : Shashank Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are JD(U) workers protesting Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move?

Party workers are protesting because they believe Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha has created uncertainty among supporters and the public, potentially undermining the mandate secured by the NDA.

What has JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said about the situation?

Neeraj Kumar acknowledged the workers' concerns, stating their voices must be heard. He noted the move has caused mistrust and raised questions about future leadership and Nitish Kumar's political legacy.

How has the RJD reacted to Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination?

The RJD alleges the BJP is pushing Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha to install its own chief minister. They believe this could lead to a major split within the JD(U) and express sympathy for the situation.

What is the deadline for withdrawing Rajya Sabha nominations?

Candidates have until March 9th to withdraw their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections Bihar Politics NITISH KUMAR
