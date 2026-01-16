BMC Election Results: BJP Breaks Own Record With Lead In 92 Seats; Big Setback For Thackerays

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025BMC Election Results: BJP Breaks Own Record With Lead In 92 Seats; Big Setback For Thackerays

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be inching closer to a landslide victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election. The saffron party has broken its previous record by registering a significant lead, with team Thackeray staring at a major setback.

In 2017, the BJP won 82 seats, and now the party is ahead in nearly 92 seats, with the alliance leading in over 118 seats.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

