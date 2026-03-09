Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces 'Go Back' Slogans, Black Flags During Kolkata Temple Visit

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces 'Go Back' Slogans, Black Flags During Kolkata Temple Visit

Protests had also taken place on Sunday night when Gyanesh Kumar arrived in the city. As his convoy exited the airport, workers of the All India Trinamool Congress raised “go back” slogans. 

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 10:44 AM (IST)

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday faced protests during a visit to the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata. Demonstrators showed black flags and shouted “go back” slogans as CEC Kumar arrived at the temple.

Police personnel present at the site intervened and brought the situation under control, allowing him to continue with his visit.

Similar Demonstrations At Airport

Protests had also taken place on Sunday night when Gyanesh Kumar arrived in the city. As his convoy exited the airport, workers of the All India Trinamool Congress raised “go back” slogans. 

Black flags were again shown to the CEC when his convoy passed through the Kaikhali area along the VIP Road. Activists belonging to Left parties also staged demonstrations outside the airport, adding to tensions in the area, PTI reported.

Police said the situation was handled promptly and prevented from escalating.

CEC's Kolkata Visit Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Elections

Officials said adequate security arrangements have been made for Kumar’s three-day visit to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The Chief Election Commissioner is visiting along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to review election preparedness.

Later in the day, the full bench of the Election Commission of India is scheduled to meet recognised national and state political parties to hear their concerns and suggestions regarding the conduct of the elections.

The team will also hold interactions with nodal officers of enforcement agencies and conduct a detailed review meeting with senior police and administrative officials.

Officials said the discussions are expected to focus on law and order arrangements, deployment planning and coordination among enforcement agencies ahead of the polls.

Final Day Meetings Scheduled

On Tuesday, the final day of the visit, the EC delegation will meet the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the CAPF nodal officer.

Kumar and the commission’s team will also interact with booth-level officers before addressing a press conference and concluding their visit to the city.

Related Video

Breaking News: Iran Declares Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader Amid Intensifying War

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Bengal Polls Bengal Assembly Elections 'Gyanesh Kumar' KOLKATA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces 'Go Back' Slogans, Black Flags During Kolkata Temple Visit
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces 'Go Back' Slogans, Black Flags During Kolkata Temple Visit
India
Manipur Woman, Friend Assaulted For Objecting To Lewd Remarks During Walk In Delhi Park
Manipur Woman, Friend Assaulted For Objecting To Lewd Remarks During Walk In Delhi Park
India
Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof You Should Know
Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof You Should Know
India
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Joins JD(U) In Patna
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Joins JD(U) In Patna
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Declares Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader Amid Intensifying War
Middle East conflict: Trump Warns Iran’s New Supreme Leader May Not Last Without U.S. Approva
War Update: Iran Announces New Supreme Leader as War Enters Day 10
Breaking News: Mojtaba Khamenei Rises to Power, Becomes Iran’s Supreme Leader
Breaking News: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen as Iran’s New Supreme Leader After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget