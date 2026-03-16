Kerala BJP Candidates List: First List Out For Assembly Polls, 47 Candidates Named

The BJP on Monday released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, fielding state leaders and key faces from several constituencies. State leader K. Surendran has been named as the party’s candidate from Manjeshwar, while Navya Haridas will contest from Kozhikode North. V. Muraleedharan has been fielded from Kazhakoottam and Adv. George Kurian from Kanjirappally. The party has also named state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as its candidate from the Nemom constituency, considered one of the BJP’s key seats in the state.

BJP announces first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections



K Surendran fielded from the Manjeshwar seat. Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North. Adv George Kurian from Kanjirappally, V. Muraleedharan from Kazhakoottam and state president Rajeev… pic.twitter.com/8BZesMmLIT March 16, 2026

The announcement marks the BJP’s first list of candidates as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.