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HomeElectionKerala BJP Candidates List: First List Out For Assembly Polls, 47 Candidates Named

Kerala BJP Candidates List: First List Out For Assembly Polls, 47 Candidates Named

BJP released its first list of 47 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, fielding K Surendran, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from key seats.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 04:55 PM (IST)

The BJP on Monday released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, fielding state leaders and key faces from several constituencies. State leader K. Surendran has been named as the party’s candidate from Manjeshwar, while Navya Haridas will contest from Kozhikode North. V. Muraleedharan has been fielded from Kazhakoottam and Adv. George Kurian from Kanjirappally. The party has also named state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as its candidate from the Nemom constituency, considered one of the BJP’s key seats in the state.

The announcement marks the BJP’s first list of candidates as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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