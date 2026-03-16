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HomeElectionRajya Sabha Elections: NDA MLAs To Cross-Vote In Bihar? Indian Inclusive Party Chief's Claim Sparks Row

Rajya Sabha Elections: NDA MLAs To Cross-Vote In Bihar? Indian Inclusive Party Chief's Claim Sparks Row

Indian Inclusive Party president has claimed that four NDA MLAs were in contact with the opposition and might cross-vote in favour of the Mahagathbandhan candidate.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

Voting for five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar is taking place on Monday, with the results expected to be declared later in the day. While the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is considered almost certain on four seats, the contest for the fifth seat has turned into a prestige battle between the NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

IP Gupta, MLA and president of the Indian Inclusive Party, claimed that the Mahagathbandhan could secure victory on one seat. He alleged that four NDA MLAs were in contact with the opposition and might cross-vote in favour of the Mahagathbandhan candidate.

Gupta said the opposition alliance currently has the support of “41+4” legislators and asserted that the alliance was making inroads into the NDA camp. His claim has triggered political speculation ahead of the voting.

RJD Leaders Express Confidence

MLAs from the Mahagathbandhan were earlier housed at a hotel before the voting process began. As they began leaving for the polling venue, Ranvijay Sahu, MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the party’s principal general secretary, said the opposition had the numbers needed to win.

He added that the Mahagathbandhan remained united under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav and expressed confidence that the alliance’s candidate would emerge victorious.

Another RJD MLA, Gautam Krishna, also said the opposition bloc was united and confident of winning the seat.

Tight Contest In Assembly Polls

A total of six candidates are contesting for five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, including five backed by the NDA and one by the Mahagathbandhan.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 members, and a candidate requires 41 votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat. The NDA currently has 202 MLAs, while the Mahagathbandhan has 35. Additionally, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has five MLAs, and the Bahujan Samaj Party has one.

According to the current numbers, the NDA would need three additional votes to secure the fifth seat, while the Mahagathbandhan would require six votes. Political observers say cross-voting could potentially influence the final outcome.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Polls NDA Rajya Sabha BIHAR
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