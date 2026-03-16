How To Check EPIC Number On ECINet App Ahead Of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections

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The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal, with counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory set for May 4. Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, while West Bengal will hold voting in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll panel has also introduced new steps to improve transparency and make voting easier for citizens.

What Will Voters Get On ECINet?

During the announcement in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the Election Commission has launched ECINet, a single mobile platform that brings together all major election-related services.

Through this app, voters and other stakeholders can access EPIC card details, polling station information, candidate affidavits, polling progress and counting updates in one place.

He said the Commission has also introduced 100% webcasting at polling stations to improve transparency. Presiding officers will enter voter turnout figures every two hours so that the public gets real-time updates.

Kumar added that electoral rolls in the poll-bound states have also gone through Special Intensive Revision to ensure eligible voters are included, and ineligible names are removed.

How To Check EPIC Number On ECINet?

Here is how users can check their EPIC number and related details through ECINet:

Open the ECINet application on your mobile device

Log in using the required mobile number or voter-related credentials

Go to the voter services section on the home screen

Select the option related to EPIC details

Enter the required personal or voter identification information

View your EPIC number, polling station details and other election-related information

Use the same app to check candidate affidavits, polling progress and counting updates

The Election Commission said these steps are aimed at making the election process smoother, faster and more transparent for voters across poll-bound regions.