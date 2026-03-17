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The opposition bloc faced a significant setback in the Rajya Sabha elections conducted in Bihar and Odisha on Monday, after BJP-backed contenders defeated candidates supported by opposition parties. The results were influenced by cross-voting and the absence of several legislators during polling, which ultimately tipped the balance in favor of the ruling alliance and its allies.

NDA Sweeps Bihar Seats

In Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured all five seats in the Rajya Sabha contest. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha were declared winners.

The results were shaped partly by the absence of four opposition legislators—three from the Congress and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—during the voting process. Their absence proved costly for RJD’s sitting MP AD Singh, who failed to retain his seat, as per reports.

The NDA’s strength in Bihar stems from a broad alliance that includes Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union minister Chirag Paswan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Amid this coalition, the opposition Mahagathbandhan struggled to maintain unity as several legislators stayed away from the polls.

Notably, parties outside the main opposition fold, including AIMIM and BSP, also participated in the voting.

Tejashwi Yadav Faces Setback Amid Congress Discord

Intense speculation surrounds Bihar’s political circles after Tejashwi Yadav’s latest setback, with many attributing the outcome to Congress’s internal disarray rather than his own shortcomings. Yadav, who leads the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had made significant efforts to consolidate support ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.



He reached out to AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman, attended an Iftaar hosted by him, and secured backing from the Bahujan Samaj Party’s lone MLA as well as the Independent MLA from IIP. Despite these moves, Congress reportedly failed to manage its own disgruntled legislators, a situation widely known across the state but left unaddressed by party leadership.

Speaking after the results, Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in horse-trading, alleging that legislators who abstained or voted against the alliance were influenced. This episode highlights recurring strains between RJD and Congress. During the Bihar Assembly elections, prolonged seat-sharing negotiations left the alliance appearing fractured and disorganized. Observers suggest that while Yadav worked to strengthen alliances, Congress’s lack of cohesion once again undermined the Grand Alliance’s prospects in Bihar.

Odisha Poll Throws Up Surprise Result

In Odisha, BJP candidates Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar secured seats along with BJD nominee Santrupt Misra. However, the biggest surprise came when BJP-backed independent Dilip Ray defeated the joint BJD-Congress candidate Datteswar Hota.

On paper, Hota appeared to have enough support, but reports indicated that several legislators voted against their party lines. According to reports, five BJD and three Congress legislators were among those who supported BJP-backed businessman Dillip Ray.

BJD MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathi publicly acknowledged backing Ray, stating that his decision was guided by the legacy of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

What Cross-Voting Means In Rajya Sabha Elections

Cross-voting occurs when legislators choose to vote for candidates outside their party’s officially endorsed nominee. Since Rajya Sabha elections are conducted through a secret ballot among state legislators, MLAs can exercise their choice privately, sometimes leading to unexpected results that disrupt party calculations and alliance strategies.

Cross-Voting Triggers Political Tensions

The Odisha results have sparked political turmoil, with around ten MLAs reportedly voting against the BJD-Congress alliance candidate. Among them were five BJD and three Congress legislators, significantly altering the outcome.

Meanwhile, Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das confirmed that three MLAs from his party defied the official party whip during the election, further weakening the opposition’s position in the high-stakes contest.