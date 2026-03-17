Pakistani Airstrikes In Kabul Kill 400 Civilians As Hospital, Residential Areas Hit

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A series of overnight airstrikes in Kabul has left hundreds dead and injured, marking a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Afghan authorities, the strikes targeted multiple locations across the capital late at night, triggering widespread destruction and panic. The bombardment comes as hostilities between the two nations enter their third week, with no immediate signs of de-escalation.

Civilian Areas Among Sites Hit as Casualties Rise

Afghan officials said the strikes began at around 9:30 pm and lasted for over 20 minutes, hitting areas near the Ministry of Defence, neighbourhoods close to the headquarters of the General Directorate of Intelligence, and zones surrounding the Presidential Palace.

A large government hospital near Kabul Airport was also struck, resulting in severe damage. The facility, located at a former NATO base, was known to treat patients battling drug addiction.

By early morning, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health reported at least 400 civilians killed and more than 250 injured. Rescue teams continued to sift through debris, searching for survivors trapped under collapsed structures.

Visuals from the city showed fires raging across multiple districts, with residential neighbourhoods bearing the brunt of the damage.

Kabul Condemns Strikes, Islamabad Denies Targeting Civilians

A spokesperson for the Afghan government, Zabiullah Mujahid, strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as an attack on civilians and critical infrastructure.

In contrast, Pakistani officials maintained that the operation was aimed at military targets, claiming the explosions were caused by the detonation of Afghan ammunition depots rather than direct hits on civilian areas.

The conflicting narratives have further deepened tensions, with both sides trading accusations as the situation on the ground remains volatile.

Conflict Expands Beyond Capital

In addition to Kabul, strikes were also reported in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, although no casualties have been confirmed there so far.

The latest developments underscore the growing intensity of the conflict, which has already resulted in significant civilian casualties over recent months.

Mounting Human Toll Raises Global Concerns

The rising death toll and reports of damage to civilian infrastructure have heightened concerns about the humanitarian impact of the conflict. With rescue operations still underway in Kabul, the full scale of the devastation may take time to emerge.