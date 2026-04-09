The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will take place on May 4.
Explorer
Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout: Puducherry 89.08%, Assam 85.04%, Kerala 77.38%
Over 2.69 crore electors are eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies.
- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly polls saw high turnout.
- Puducherry led with 86.92%, Assam 84.42%, Kerala 75.01%.
- Vote counting for all three regions scheduled for May 4.
Related Video
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the votes be counted for the Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly elections?
Which region had the highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections?
Puducherry recorded the highest voter turnout at 86.92 per cent by 5 pm, followed by Assam and Kerala.
How many Assembly seats were contested in Kerala?
Polling was held for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala. Over 2.69 crore electors were eligible to vote.
What was the voter turnout in Assam by 5 pm?
Assam recorded a voter turnout of 84.42 per cent by 5 pm for its 126 Assembly seats. Over 2.5 crore electors were eligible to vote.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout: Puducherry 89.08%, Assam 85.04%, Kerala 77.38%
Election
TMC Releases ‘Sting Video’ Alleging Rs 1,000 Crore Deal; Humayun Kabir Calls It ‘AI Fabrication’
Election
Assembly Election LIVE 2026: High Voter Turnout As Assam Leads with 84.42%
Election
'Done My Part, Your Turn Now': Mohanlal Casts Ballot, Appeals For Higher Voter Turnout
Advertisement
Election 2025
5 Photos
Celebrities Step Out To Vote: Saif–Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor And Others Cast Ballots In BMC Polls
Election 2025
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion