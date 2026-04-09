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HomeElectionAssembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout: Puducherry 89.08%, Assam 85.04%, Kerala 77.38%

Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout: Puducherry 89.08%, Assam 85.04%, Kerala 77.38%

Over 2.69 crore electors are eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly polls saw high turnout.
  • Puducherry led with 86.92%, Assam 84.42%, Kerala 75.01%.
  • Vote counting for all three regions scheduled for May 4.

Voters across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry turned out in large numbers on Thursday for the Assembly elections, with polling witnessing strong participation across all three regions. According to Election Commission data at 5 pm, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout at 89.08 per cent, followed by Assam at 85.04 per cent and Kerala at 77.38 per cent. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Kerala: Polling Concludes For 140 Seats

Polling for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala concluded at 6 pm, with voters still seen queued outside several polling stations. Those present at booths were issued tokens and will be allowed to vote, PTI reported.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 75.01 per cent till 5 pm, slightly higher than the turnout in the 2021 Assembly elections. Over 2.69 crore electors are eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies.

Assam: High Participation In 126-Seat Contest

In Assam, polling was held for 126 Assembly seats, with more than 2.5 crore electors eligible to vote. The state recorded a turnout of 84.42 per cent by 5 pm.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Extensive arrangements were made, including webcasting across 31,490 polling stations and deployment of 1,51,132 polling personnel.

Puducherry: Leaders Cast Votes, Turnout Highest

Puducherry recorded the highest turnout among the three at 86.92 per cent by 5 pm, with polling held for 30 Assembly seats. A total of 10,14,070 electors are eligible to vote.

Congress State President and Thattanchavady candidate V. Vaithilingam cast his vote and expressed confidence in his party’s prospects.
“Today's polling has been favourable, particularly for Congress. The DMK alliance is also performing well. We are confident that we will form the government on 4 May,” he told ANI.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan also voted, urging citizens to fulfil their “primary duty”. “It is the primary duty of every citizen to cast a vote in elections. I request all the citizens to cast their vote,” he said.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy cast his vote, continuing his long-standing practice of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.
“In both constituencies, I will win. More than numbers, forming the government is important to me,” he said.

The electoral contest in Puducherry involves the NDA, comprising the AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK, and the Congress-DMK alliance, with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam also in the fray.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the votes be counted for the Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly elections?

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will take place on May 4.

Which region had the highest voter turnout in the Assembly elections?

Puducherry recorded the highest voter turnout at 86.92 per cent by 5 pm, followed by Assam and Kerala.

How many Assembly seats were contested in Kerala?

Polling was held for all 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala. Over 2.69 crore electors were eligible to vote.

What was the voter turnout in Assam by 5 pm?

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 84.42 per cent by 5 pm for its 126 Assembly seats. Over 2.5 crore electors were eligible to vote.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Puducherry Voter Turnout Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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