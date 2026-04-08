Assembly Elections 2026: Stage Set For Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

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Assembly Elections 2026: Voting is set to take place on April 9 across Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, marking a crucial phase in the 2026 Assembly elections. Over 5.3 crore voters are expected to participate across these regions, deciding the political direction in two states and one Union Territory. Campaigning has concluded, and the mandatory silence period is now in force. Authorities have completed extensive preparations, including deployment of polling staff, security forces and logistical arrangements, to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

High-Stakes Multi-State Contest

The elections cover 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry, making it a significant electoral exercise with varied political dynamics.

In Kerala, the contest remains centred on the ruling Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front, with shifting voter blocs adding uncertainty. Assam presents a key battle for the BJP-led NDA, which is seeking to retain power amid opposition consolidation efforts. In Puducherry, regional alliances and local leadership dynamics are expected to play a decisive role.

Voter Turnout And Integrity In Focus

Election authorities have intensified measures to ensure free and fair polling, including heightened security deployment and voter awareness initiatives. Voters have been urged to verify polling station details in advance to avoid confusion on polling day.

At the same time, concerns around electoral integrity remain part of the discourse.

Logistics And Public Participation

Public holidays have been declared in several regions to facilitate higher voter turnout, with schools, offices and institutions remaining closed in key areas. Authorities are aiming to ensure maximum participation while maintaining order and transparency throughout the voting process.

With polling day underway, attention now shifts to voter turnout patterns and early indicators, ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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