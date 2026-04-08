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HomeNewsWorldUS Says Iran ‘Begged for Ceasefire’, Claims Supreme Leader Likely 'Disfigured’

US Says Iran ‘Begged for Ceasefire’, Claims Supreme Leader Likely 'Disfigured’

The United States claims Iran was forced into a ceasefire after sustained military pressure, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth calling the conflict a “historic success”.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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The United States has claimed Iran was forced into seeking a ceasefire following sustained military pressure, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth describing the conflict as a “historic success” for Washington and its allies. Hegseth said Tehran had been left with little choice after suffering extensive damage to its military capabilities. The comments come amid a fragile truce in the US-Israel-Iran conflict, with negotiations expected to follow, even as global concerns persist over the stability of the region.

Hegseth claimed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been “wounded and likely disfigured” following recent strikes.

‘Iran Begged For Ceasefire’

Hegseth asserted that Iran had “begged for this ceasefire”, framing the development as a direct consequence of US military dominance. He claimed Iranian forces were unable to defend their territory, stating that their missile and defence infrastructure had been severely degraded.

According to him, Tehran had miscalculated by attempting to challenge the United States, believing it could act without facing direct consequences. He argued that the latest escalation proved otherwise, forcing Iran back to the negotiating table under pressure.

War Framed As ‘Decisive Victory’

The US defence chief also credited Donald Trump with delivering a “decisive military victory”, saying the administration had succeeded where previous governments had hesitated. He described the campaign as having “functionally destroyed” Iran’s ability to build missiles and wage sustained conflict.

Hegseth reiterated longstanding US accusations against Iran, including claims of supporting attacks on Americans and pursuing nuclear ambitions. He argued that these factors justified a hardline response and contributed to what he called a strategic turning point.

The ceasefire, while seen by Washington as a sign of strength, is widely viewed as fragile, with further talks set to determine whether it can lead to a lasting settlement.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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