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HomeElectionAssam Assembly Elections 2026: Pawan Khera Hits Back At Himanta Biswa Sarma, Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Pawan Khera Hits Back At Himanta Biswa Sarma, Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea

Pawan Khera hits back at Himanta Biswa Sarma, reiterates allegations and moves Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail amid row.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:52 PM (IST)

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has issued a fresh statement amid an escalating political row with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the Congress party amplifying his remarks on its official platforms. The move signals clear backing from the party as Khera reiterates his allegations and sharpens his attack. At the same time, the Congress leader has approached the Telangana High Court, seeking anticipatory bail following legal consultations, adding a parallel legal dimension to the intensifying political confrontation between the two sides.

Khera Doubles Down

Khera has reiterated his allegations against Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, including claims related to multiple passports. He maintained that the Congress is raising questions based on information available in the public domain and has called for a formal investigation into the matter.

In his statement, Khera accused authorities of attempting to intimidate him instead of responding to the issues raised. He asserted that questioning those in power is the opposition’s duty and said he would continue to do so despite mounting pressure and police action.

Legal Move Follows

Alongside the political escalation, Khera has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Telangana High Court after consulting senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The legal step comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing scrutiny, indicating that the matter is now unfolding on both political and legal fronts.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Elections. Himanta Vs Pawan Khera
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