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HomeNewsIran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again After Israeli Strikes On Lebanon

Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again After Israeli Strikes On Lebanon

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:56 PM (IST)

Iran has once again closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, intensifying concerns over regional escalation and global energy disruption.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
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