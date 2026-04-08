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Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again After Israeli Strikes On Lebanon
Iran has once again closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, intensifying concerns over regional escalation and global energy disruption.
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