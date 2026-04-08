Israel Launches Major Strikes On Lebanon As UN Warns Of Escalation

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The fragile calm in Lebanon has been shattered by a renewed surge in hostilities, with intensified Israeli air strikes and retaliatory rocket fire raising fears of a wider regional escalation. The latest wave of violence comes despite recent diplomatic efforts and a temporary ceasefire framework linked to US-Iran talks. United Nations officials and humanitarian agencies have warned that civilians are once again bearing the brunt of the conflict, as casualties rise and infrastructure suffers widespread destruction across Beirut and southern Lebanon.

UN Calls For Restraint

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon, issued a strong appeal for de-escalation, warning that continued strikes would only deepen the crisis. Writing on X, she said the latest Israeli attacks had dashed growing hopes for peace.

Today’s wave of IDF strikes came just as hopes for an end to violence and destruction were rising. This cannot go on. Neither side can shoot or strike their way to victory. Now is the time for a halt to all hostilities, direct talks and a clear roadmap based on resolution 1701. — Jeanine Hennis (@JeanineHennis) April 8, 2026

She stressed that neither side could achieve victory through military means, urging both Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities immediately.

Strikes And Counter-Strikes Intensify

According to reports, rockets were launched from southern Lebanon shortly after Israel carried out its largest wave of strikes since March 2 . Air raid sirens were triggered in Israeli border areas, including Shtula and parts of the Western Galilee.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation targeted hundreds of Hezbollah fighters, describing it as the most significant blow to the group since the September 2024 pager explosions. He also issued a direct warning to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, stating that his “turn will also come”.

Earlier, Hezbollah officials had indicated they were observing a ceasefire arrangement linked to US-Iran negotiations, raising questions about the timing and scale of the latest escalation.

Civilian Toll Mounts

The UN Refugee Agency in Lebanon reported that Israeli bombardments struck multiple locations across Beirut and other regions. It warned of mounting deaths, extensive destruction, and growing humanitarian distress.

One of the largest waves of Israeli strikes so far has just hit over 60 locations across Beirut and beyond.



Deaths are mounting. Destruction is massive. Civilians are paying the price. Again.



They are not a target. They must be protected. pic.twitter.com/Y896LrINke — UNHCR Lebanon (@UNHCRLebanon) April 8, 2026

Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland described “horrifying scenes” relayed by aid workers on the ground, highlighting widespread devastation and rising casualties.

This ceasefire is a welcome reprieve for civilians across Iran, the Gulf and beyond who have endured more than five weeks of violence.



But this must not be a short-lived window of hope before renewed violence. All parties must commit to ending hostilities across the region… — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) April 8, 2026

He called on both Israel and Hezbollah to cease attacks, while urging Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese areas. Egeland also cautioned that the current ceasefire linked to broader regional diplomacy must not become a fleeting pause before renewed violence.

Regional Diplomatic Concerns

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had discussed Israel’s alleged ceasefire violations with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir.

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