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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Launches Major Strikes On Lebanon As UN Warns Of Escalation

Israel Launches Major Strikes On Lebanon As UN Warns Of Escalation

Israel launches major strikes across Lebanon, triggering rocket fire and mounting civilian casualties as the UN warns the conflict risks dangerous escalation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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The fragile calm in Lebanon has been shattered by a renewed surge in hostilities, with intensified Israeli air strikes and retaliatory rocket fire raising fears of a wider regional escalation. The latest wave of violence comes despite recent diplomatic efforts and a temporary ceasefire framework linked to US-Iran talks. United Nations officials and humanitarian agencies have warned that civilians are once again bearing the brunt of the conflict, as casualties rise and infrastructure suffers widespread destruction across Beirut and southern Lebanon.

UN Calls For Restraint

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon, issued a strong appeal for de-escalation, warning that continued strikes would only deepen the crisis. Writing on X, she said the latest Israeli attacks had dashed growing hopes for peace.

She stressed that neither side could achieve victory through military means, urging both Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities immediately.

Strikes And Counter-Strikes Intensify

According to reports, rockets were launched from southern Lebanon shortly after Israel carried out its largest wave of strikes since March 2  . Air raid sirens were triggered in Israeli border areas, including Shtula and parts of the Western Galilee.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation targeted hundreds of Hezbollah fighters, describing it as the most significant blow to the group since the September 2024 pager explosions. He also issued a direct warning to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, stating that his “turn will also come”.

Earlier, Hezbollah officials had indicated they were observing a ceasefire arrangement linked to US-Iran negotiations, raising questions about the timing and scale of the latest escalation.

Civilian Toll Mounts

The UN Refugee Agency in Lebanon reported that Israeli bombardments struck multiple locations across Beirut and other regions. It warned of mounting deaths, extensive destruction, and growing humanitarian distress.

Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland described “horrifying scenes” relayed by aid workers on the ground, highlighting widespread devastation and rising casualties.

He called on both Israel and Hezbollah to cease attacks, while urging Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese areas. Egeland also cautioned that the current ceasefire linked to broader regional diplomacy must not become a fleeting pause before renewed violence.

Regional Diplomatic Concerns

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had discussed Israel’s alleged ceasefire violations with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Update
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