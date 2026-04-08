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HomeElectionAssembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Campaigning Ends In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Polls; Voting Tomorrow

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Campaigning Ends In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Polls; Voting Tomorrow

Election campaigning ends in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry polls amid sharp clashes; voting set for April 9 after high-decibel political battles.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:40 AM (IST)

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Assembly Elections 2026 live updates west bengal tamil nadu assam kerala puducherry campaign ends Voting April 9 08 April 2026 Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Campaigning Ends In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Polls; Voting Tomorrow
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Campaigning Ends In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Polls; Voting Tomorrow
Source : PTI

Background

Campaigning for the high-stakes 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry concluded on Wednesday, setting the stage for voting on April 9. The final stretch saw intense political exchanges, sharp rhetoric, and last-minute outreach efforts as parties made their closing pitch to voters before the silence period came into effect.

Assam Sees Heated Campaign With Sharp Rhetoric

In Assam, where 722 candidates are contesting for 126 Assembly seats, the campaign witnessed aggressive attacks and strong messaging from all sides. The BJP’s campaign was led by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The ruling party targeted the Congress over alleged illegal immigration and accused it of using such issues for vote-bank politics while failing on development and jobs. Sarma, in particular, intensified the campaign tone with controversial remarks aimed at Bengali-speaking Muslims of immigrant origin, locally referred to as “Miyas.”

The BJP also foregrounded its governance record, citing initiatives such as land rights for tea garden workers, schemes aimed at women’s empowerment, financial support for girl students, and a claimed 84 percent reduction in child marriage rates.

Kerala Witnesses CM-Level War Of Words

In Kerala, campaigning was dominated by a heated exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Revanth Reddy, who was canvassing for the UDF.

The row spilled onto social media platforms, with Vijayan responding sharply to Reddy’s earlier remarks using Malayalam expressions that were widely seen as nearly derogatory. Reddy hit back by drawing comparisons between Vijayan and Prime Minister Modi, while stating he would accept personal criticism directed at him but not tolerate remarks against the people of Kerala.

The flashpoint was Reddy’s use of a popular dialogue—“nee po mone Vijaya”—from a film starring Mohanlal during a campaign speech, which Vijayan criticised as inappropriate for a sitting Chief Minister.

Opposition Criticism, Damage Control Ahead Of Polls

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan criticised Vijayan’s response, stating that the Chief Minister had “lost composure” and risked embarrassing the state.

Subsequently, Vijayan sought to clarify his position on social media, noting that while political differences are expected in a democracy, personal attacks should not cross acceptable boundaries. He also shared a detailed letter rejecting what he described as a mischaracterisation of Kerala.

With campaigning now closed, all eyes turn to polling day, as voters in the three regions prepare to decide the political trajectory of their states and union territory.

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