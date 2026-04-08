Oman Rules Out Transit Fees In Hormuz, Counters Iran Proposal Amid Ceasefire Talks

Oman on Wednesday reaffirmed that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will not be charged any transit fees, pushing back against proposals linked to ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The statement from Muscat came hours after reports that Iran had included a provision to jointly impose fees with Oman as part of its demands during backchannel talks that led to a 14-day “double-sided ceasefire” announcement by US President Donald Trump.

Oman Reiterates Commitment to Free Navigation

Omani Transport Minister Said bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Maawali said the Sultanate has already signed maritime agreements that guarantee free passage through the strategic waterway.

“We have signed all maritime transport agreements that stipulate no fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the minister said, according to Al Jazeera.

He emphasised Oman’s longstanding commitment to ensuring safe and unrestricted navigation at one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Iran’s Proposal Raises Questions

Despite Oman’s position, a regional official indicated that under a proposed two-week ceasefire framework, both Iran and Oman could be allowed to levy fees on vessels crossing the strait.

Iran is expected to channel any such revenue towards post-war reconstruction, as the conflict has caused widespread damage to its defence, administrative and civilian infrastructure.

Strategic Waterway at the Centre of Talks

The Strait of Hormuz, a 34-kilometre-wide passage bordered by Iran and Oman, has traditionally been treated as an international waterway without tolls.

However, its status has come under scrutiny following weeks of hostilities. Since February 28, Iran’s actions, including attacks on ships, had effectively disrupted traffic through the route, triggering a spike in global oil prices.

Ceasefire Opens Door for Negotiations

The United States and Iran have now agreed to a ceasefire after 40 days of conflict, with Tehran conditionally agreeing to reopen the strait.

Further negotiations on the long-term status of the waterway and broader peace terms are expected to take place in Islamabad on Friday.

Trump has said that Iran’s 10-point proposal offers a “workable basis” for discussions and expressed hope that a more comprehensive agreement could be reached during the two-week ceasefire window.