Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldOman Rules Out Transit Fees In Hormuz, Counters Iran Proposal Amid Ceasefire Talks

Oman Rules Out Transit Fees In Hormuz, Counters Iran Proposal Amid Ceasefire Talks

Oman has reaffirmed that ships will not be charged any transit fees. The Sultanate has signed maritime agreements guaranteeing free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)

Oman on Wednesday reaffirmed that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will not be charged any transit fees, pushing back against proposals linked to ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The statement from Muscat came hours after reports that Iran had included a provision to jointly impose fees with Oman as part of its demands during backchannel talks that led to a 14-day “double-sided ceasefire” announcement by US President Donald Trump.

Oman Reiterates Commitment to Free Navigation

Omani Transport Minister Said bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Maawali said the Sultanate has already signed maritime agreements that guarantee free passage through the strategic waterway.

“We have signed all maritime transport agreements that stipulate no fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the minister said, according to Al Jazeera.

He emphasised Oman’s longstanding commitment to ensuring safe and unrestricted navigation at one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Iran’s Proposal Raises Questions

Despite Oman’s position, a regional official indicated that under a proposed two-week ceasefire framework, both Iran and Oman could be allowed to levy fees on vessels crossing the strait.

Iran is expected to channel any such revenue towards post-war reconstruction, as the conflict has caused widespread damage to its defence, administrative and civilian infrastructure.

Strategic Waterway at the Centre of Talks

The Strait of Hormuz, a 34-kilometre-wide passage bordered by Iran and Oman, has traditionally been treated as an international waterway without tolls.

However, its status has come under scrutiny following weeks of hostilities. Since February 28, Iran’s actions, including attacks on ships, had effectively disrupted traffic through the route, triggering a spike in global oil prices.

Ceasefire Opens Door for Negotiations

The United States and Iran have now agreed to a ceasefire after 40 days of conflict, with Tehran conditionally agreeing to reopen the strait.

Further negotiations on the long-term status of the waterway and broader peace terms are expected to take place in Islamabad on Friday.

Trump has said that Iran’s 10-point proposal offers a “workable basis” for discussions and expressed hope that a more comprehensive agreement could be reached during the two-week ceasefire window.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Us Iran Ceasefire US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Oman Rules Out Transit Fees In Hormuz, Counters Iran Proposal Amid Ceasefire Talks
Oman Rules Out Transit Fees In Hormuz, Counters Iran Proposal Amid Ceasefire Talks
World
Trump Claims ‘Productive Regime Change’ In Iran, Signals Sanctions Relief After 2-Week Ceasefire
Trump Claims ‘Productive Regime Change’ In Iran, Signals Sanctions Relief After Ceasefire
World
Oil Refinery Hit In Iran's Lavan Island Hours After US Announces Ceasefire
Oil Refinery Hit In Iran's Lavan Island Hours After US Announces Ceasefire
World
'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction
'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget