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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections 2026: EC Bars Civic, Green, And Student Police From Poll Duties

West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Bars Civic, Green, And Student Police From Poll Duties

The Election Commission bars civic, green, and student police from poll duties in West Bengal. Key seats, including Bhabanipur and Nandigram, face high-profile contests; voting is on 23 & 29 April.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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The Election Commission on Wednesday directed that civic volunteers, green police and student police personnel must not be deployed for any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls, an official said. They will also not be permitted to perform any duties in uniform.

In a communication to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, the poll panel reiterated instructions issued during previous elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Commission has asked the state’s election machinery to ensure compliance and inform all stakeholders, including candidates and political parties.

A senior official said the move is intended to ensure neutrality and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Key Constituencies

he upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections are set to witness intense contests across several key constituencies, with ten seats emerging as crucial battlegrounds. Bhabanipur is the most closely watched, a TMC stronghold since 2011. The seat gained national attention in 2021 when the sitting MLA vacated it to allow Mamata Banerjee, who had lost in Nandigram, to contest a bypoll and retain the chief ministership. This election sees Banerjee facing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram, creating a high-profile political showdown.

Ten West Bengal constituencies: Bhabanipur, Nandigram, Diamond Harbour, Murshidabad, Jadavpur, Kharagpur Sadar, Ballygunge, Kolkata Port, Bhangar, and Baruipur Paschim, are set for fierce contests in the 2026 Assembly elections.

High-profile battles feature TMC, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and ISF candidates. Key clashes include Mamata Banerjee vs. Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, TMC’s Pabitra Kar in Nandigram, and strategic seats like Diamond Harbour and Murshidabad, making these contests decisive for the state’s political future.

Polling In Two Phases

As per the Election Commission, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases: 23 April and 29 April, with results to be declared on 4 May. Senior leaders are actively campaigning across the state, amid a sharp exchange of political rhetoric.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which personnel are prohibited from election duties in West Bengal?

Civic volunteers, green police, and student police personnel are prohibited from performing any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Can civic volunteers, green police, or student police wear uniforms during election duties?

No, these personnel are not permitted to perform any duties in uniform during the election period.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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