Civic volunteers, green police, and student police personnel are prohibited from performing any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls.
West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Bars Civic, Green, And Student Police From Poll Duties
The Election Commission bars civic, green, and student police from poll duties in West Bengal. Key seats, including Bhabanipur and Nandigram, face high-profile contests; voting is on 23 & 29 April.
The Election Commission on Wednesday directed that civic volunteers, green police and student police personnel must not be deployed for any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls, an official said. They will also not be permitted to perform any duties in uniform.
In a communication to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, the poll panel reiterated instructions issued during previous elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Commission has asked the state’s election machinery to ensure compliance and inform all stakeholders, including candidates and political parties.
A senior official said the move is intended to ensure neutrality and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
Key Constituencies
Polling In Two Phases
As per the Election Commission, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases: 23 April and 29 April, with results to be declared on 4 May. Senior leaders are actively campaigning across the state, amid a sharp exchange of political rhetoric.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which personnel are prohibited from election duties in West Bengal?
Can civic volunteers, green police, or student police wear uniforms during election duties?
No, these personnel are not permitted to perform any duties in uniform during the election period.