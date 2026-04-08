West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Bars Civic, Green, And Student Police From Poll Duties

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The Election Commission on Wednesday directed that civic volunteers, green police and student police personnel must not be deployed for any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls, an official said. They will also not be permitted to perform any duties in uniform.

In a communication to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, the poll panel reiterated instructions issued during previous elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Commission has asked the state’s election machinery to ensure compliance and inform all stakeholders, including candidates and political parties.

A senior official said the move is intended to ensure neutrality and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Key Constituencies

he upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections are set to witness intense contests across several key constituencies, with ten seats emerging as crucial battlegrounds. Bhabanipur is the most closely watched, a TMC stronghold since 2011. The seat gained national attention in 2021 when the sitting MLA vacated it to allow Mamata Banerjee, who had lost in Nandigram, to contest a bypoll and retain the chief ministership. This election sees Banerjee facing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram, creating a high-profile political showdown. Ten West Bengal constituencies: Bhabanipur, Nandigram, Diamond Harbour, Murshidabad, Jadavpur, Kharagpur Sadar, Ballygunge, Kolkata Port, Bhangar, and Baruipur Paschim, are set for fierce contests in the 2026 Assembly elections. High-profile battles feature TMC, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and ISF candidates. Key clashes include Mamata Banerjee vs. Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, TMC’s Pabitra Kar in Nandigram, and strategic seats like Diamond Harbour and Murshidabad, making these contests decisive for the state’s political future.

Polling In Two Phases

As per the Election Commission, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases: 23 April and 29 April, with results to be declared on 4 May. Senior leaders are actively campaigning across the state, amid a sharp exchange of political rhetoric.