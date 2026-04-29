Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionExit Polls 2026: When Will Projections Be Released For Assam? Everything You Need To Know

Exit Polls 2026: When Will Projections Be Released For Assam? Everything You Need To Know

Assam exit polls 2026 will be released after 6:30 pm on April 29 once voting ends. Here is when projections come out and what to expect from early voter trend estimates.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam exit polls will be released after 6:30 PM today.
  • Election Commission prohibits exit poll dissemination before voting ends.
  • This timing prevents influencing undecided voters during final hours.
  • Projections offer early voter sentiment before official vote count.

Exit Polls 2026: The wait is almost over, but not just yet. Assam’s first glimpse into voter sentiment will remain under wraps until the precise moment polling officially ends. The much-anticipated exit poll projections are set to drop only after 6:30 pm today (April 29), turning the evening into a high-stakes countdown for political watchers across the state.

The 6:30 PM Moment Everyone Is Waiting For

There is no early peek, no gradual leak. The Election Commission of India has drawn a firm line, ensuring that exit poll numbers stay locked until voting fully concludes. Only once the clock strikes 6:30 pm can media houses and survey agencies begin releasing their projections.

“The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9 and 6.30 pm on April 29 (today),” the poll panel said.

ALSO READ: Setback For Pawan Khera As Gauhati High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Passport Case

Why The Delay Matters

This tightly controlled timing is not just procedural. It is designed to prevent any influence on voters who may still be in queues during the final hours of polling. By holding back projections until the very end, the Commission ensures that the electoral process remains unaffected by speculation or trends.

For Assam, this means a single, decisive release window rather than a staggered flow of data. The moment the restriction lifts, projections are expected to flood television screens and digital platforms almost instantly.

ALSO READ: Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC

A High-Drama Evening Ahead

While exit polls will offer the first directional sense of how Assam may have voted, the final outcome still rests with the official counting process. Until then, 6:30 pm is the moment where speculation gives way to the first real signals.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Assam's exit polls be released?

Exit poll projections for Assam will be released after 6:30 PM today, April 29, once polling officially concludes.

Why is there a specific time for exit poll releases?

The Election Commission of India prohibits the dissemination of exit poll results during polling hours to prevent any influence on voters.

What is the legal basis for the exit poll timing restriction?

The restriction is based on Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, which prohibits exit polls and their results from being released between 7:00 am on April 9 and 6:30 pm on April 29.

Will exit poll numbers be released gradually?

No, there will be no early leaks or gradual release. All projections are expected to be released simultaneously after 6:30 PM.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election News Elections 2026 Election Corner Exit Polls 2026 Assam Exit Polls 2026 Assam Exit Polls
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Elections 2026 Voting Live: BJP-TMC Clash Peaks In Mamata Turf As 142 Seats Vote Today
Bengal Live Updates: BJP-TMC Clash Peaks In Mamata Turf As 142 Seats Vote Today
Election
Exit Polls 2026: When Will Projections Be Released For Assam? Everything You Need To Know
When Will Exit Polls Projections Be Released For Assam? Everything You Need To Know
Election
Tape On BJP Button? Row Erupts In Bengal Polls As Party Alleges EVM Tampering In Diamond Harbour
Tape On BJP Button? Row Erupts In Bengal Polls As Party Alleges EVM Tampering
Election
West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live
West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live
Advertisement

Videos

NEW UPDATE: PM Modi Launches 594 KM Ganga Expressway in UP for Faster Connectivity Boost
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: Protest in North Kolkata’s Shyampukur, BJP Candidate Faces Opposition
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: EVM Glitch in Diamond Harbour, EC May Order Re-Polling if Needed
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: 40% Turnout Till 11 AM, East Burdwan Tops With Highest Voting Rate
Big Story: Bhabanipur in Spotlight as Mamata Banerjee on Ground
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget