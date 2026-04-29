Exit Polls 2026: When Will Projections Be Released For Assam? Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam exit polls will be released after 6:30 PM today.

Election Commission prohibits exit poll dissemination before voting ends.

This timing prevents influencing undecided voters during final hours.

Projections offer early voter sentiment before official vote count.

Exit Polls 2026: The wait is almost over, but not just yet. Assam’s first glimpse into voter sentiment will remain under wraps until the precise moment polling officially ends. The much-anticipated exit poll projections are set to drop only after 6:30 pm today (April 29), turning the evening into a high-stakes countdown for political watchers across the state.

The 6:30 PM Moment Everyone Is Waiting For

There is no early peek, no gradual leak. The Election Commission of India has drawn a firm line, ensuring that exit poll numbers stay locked until voting fully concludes. Only once the clock strikes 6:30 pm can media houses and survey agencies begin releasing their projections.

“The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 am on April 9 and 6.30 pm on April 29 (today),” the poll panel said.

ALSO READ: Setback For Pawan Khera As Gauhati High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Passport Case

Why The Delay Matters

This tightly controlled timing is not just procedural. It is designed to prevent any influence on voters who may still be in queues during the final hours of polling. By holding back projections until the very end, the Commission ensures that the electoral process remains unaffected by speculation or trends.

For Assam, this means a single, decisive release window rather than a staggered flow of data. The moment the restriction lifts, projections are expected to flood television screens and digital platforms almost instantly.

ALSO READ: Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC

A High-Drama Evening Ahead

While exit polls will offer the first directional sense of how Assam may have voted, the final outcome still rests with the official counting process. Until then, 6:30 pm is the moment where speculation gives way to the first real signals.