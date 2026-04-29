Bengal Elections 2026 Voting Live: Voting Begins For Crucial Phase 2; Mamata, Suvendu In Fray

West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting Live: The second and decisive phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 is set to take place on Wednesday, April 29, with voting across 142 constituencies in eight key districts. With campaigning now wrapped up, the stage is set for a high-stakes electoral battle that could shape the political future of the state. Polling will be held in districts including Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Purba Bardhaman, regions that collectively hold significant electoral weight.

The campaign for this phase concluded on Monday evening after intense political activity led by top leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Jilepi Math in Jagatdal, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two roadshows to galvanise support.

On the other side, Mamata Banerjee led multiple outreach efforts, including a march from Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur backing party candidates in Jadavpur and Tollygunge. She also addressed a programme in her home constituency, Bhabanipur, underscoring the importance of the phase.

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 3,21,73,837 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase. This includes 1,64,35,627 male voters, 1,57,37,418 female voters, and 792 third-gender voters. Polling will be conducted across 41,001 booths, with webcasting enabled at all stations to ensure transparency and security. Authorities have put in place extensive arrangements to facilitate smooth voting and monitor proceedings in real time.

The first phase of polling, held on April 23, saw a record turnout of 93.19 percent, reflecting strong voter enthusiasm. That momentum is expected to continue in this round, which covers a larger and more politically significant set of constituencies.

Election officials have expressed confidence in managing the large-scale exercise efficiently, given the experience from the first phase.

In line with directions from the Supreme Court, the Election Commission revised voter lists ahead of the second phase. Following a review of applications submitted to the tribunal, 1,468 new voters were added, while six names were removed. A similar update had been carried out prior to the first phase, when 139 voters were included. These revisions aim to ensure accuracy and fairness in the electoral process.

With voting now underway, attention will soon shift to May 4, when counting of votes will take place not only in West Bengal but also in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.