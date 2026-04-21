Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 700 citizens alleged PM Modi's speech violated election code.

Prime Minister's address used government platforms for campaign.

Signatories demand probe, equal airtime for opposition parties.

Complaint highlights undue advantage for ruling party in elections.

More than 700 citizens, including former civil servants, academics, activists and journalists, have written to the Election Commission, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national address on April 18 breached the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in force for ongoing assembly elections.

In a complaint dated April 20 and addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the signatories argued that the speech, aired across government-run platforms such as Doordarshan, Sansad TV and All India Radio, amounted to “electioneering and partisan propaganda” during a sensitive electoral period.

Concerns Over ‘Undue Advantage’ In Poll-Bound States

The MCC is in effect in several regions, including Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, where voting took place on April 9, as well as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where polling is scheduled for April 23 and, in Bengal’s case, April 29. Counting for all these assembly elections is set for May 4.

According to the complaint, the use of state-funded broadcasters for the Prime Minister’s address gave the ruling party an “undue advantage”, potentially disrupting the level playing field necessary for free and fair elections, PTI reported.

Call For Probe And Equal Airtime For Opposition

Citing provisions of the MCC, the signatories noted that ministers are prohibited from combining official duties with election campaigning or using government machinery for partisan purposes. They urged the Election Commission to examine both the content and the manner of the broadcast and to initiate appropriate action if violations are found.

The letter also called for equal airtime on public broadcasters for other political parties, particularly if prior clearance had been granted for the Prime Minister’s address.

Among those who signed the complaint are former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, political economist Parakala Prabhakar, activist Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, musician-author T M Krishna, former Union secretary E A S Sarma, activist Harsh Mander, journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, academic Zoya Hasan and former ambassador Madhu Bhaduri.

Other signatories include transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj, former civil servants Ashish Joshi, Amitabha Pande and Avay Shukla, journalists John Dayal and Vidya Subrahmaniam, CPI leader Annie Raja, as well as several academics, lawyers and social activists.

The group urged the poll panel to act swiftly, emphasising its constitutional responsibility to “uphold the sanctity of the electoral process”.