5 Big Challenges Await Nitin Naveen As BJP Eyes 2026 And 2029 Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By 2029, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be close to 80 years old, making the question of succession a significant issue. Amit Shah is widely regarded as the second most powerful leader in the party, but any leadership decision will require consensus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen as a potential contender, though his organisational influence is considered limited. Political observers suggest that a Shah versus Yogi dynamic could emerge in the post-Modi era.

Nitin Naveen is seen as Amit Shah’s choice, but his equation with Yogi Adityanath will be crucial. Analysts note that while the BJP has strong grassroots machinery, its top leadership structure is relatively narrow.

At the organisational level, the BJP is now viewed as a high-command-driven party, with power concentrated at the centre. Nitin Naveen will need to balance centralised decision-making with organisational discipline, while also working to strengthen the party in southern India, a task widely regarded as difficult.

The BJP also faces the challenge of accommodating India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, particularly in the south and east, where strong regional and caste-based parties dominate. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal remain especially challenging terrains.

Role Of The RSS And Internal Dynamics

Association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is no longer considered decisive within the BJP. Nitin Naveen was selected due to his proximity to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.

While the BJP maintains that even an ordinary worker can rise to become national president, critics argue that key decisions are taken at the discretion of Modi and Shah.

Senior journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, speaking to the BBC, said that Nitin Naveen has not demonstrated significant competence at either the national level or in Bihar, but remains acceptable to both the RSS and the BJP. He noted that the absence of dissent from the RSS was crucial, as its approval plays an important role in the selection of the party president.

In the past, RSS intervention has shaped leadership outcomes. In 2005, L.K. Advani was forced to resign under RSS pressure. Nitin Naveen is not associated with the RSS, but this factor has diminished in importance since 2014.

The BJP currently holds 240 Lok Sabha seats, runs governments in 21 states, and has 99 members in the Rajya Sabha.