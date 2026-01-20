The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connects East India with the North East, specifically running between Howrah and Kamakhya.
Indian Railways Announce Schedule Of First Vande Bharat Sleeper Connecting Howrah And Kamakhya
The new service is expected to benefit passengers from West Bengal, North Bengal and Assam, particularly those travelling for business, tourism and pilgrimage.
The Railway Ministry has formally announced the schedule and stoppage details of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, which will connect East India with the North East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train from Malda on January 17, marking a significant expansion of long-distance semi-high-speed rail connectivity.
How Often Will The Vande Bharat Sleeper Run?
The 27575/27576 Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week.
- The Kamakhya–Howrah service will run on all days except Wednesday
- The Howrah–Kamakhya service will run on all days except Thursday
Journey Timings Designed For Overnight Travel
The departure and arrival times have been planned to allow passengers to board the train in the evening and reach their destination the next morning.
- Howrah to Kamakhya: Departs at 6:20 pm, arrives at 8:15 am the next day
- Kamakhya to Howrah: Departs at 6:15 pm, arrives at 8:20 am the next day
27575 Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (Proposed Timetable)
27576 Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (Proposed Timetable)
Stations Where The Train Will Halt
According to the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will stop at:
- Rangia
- New Bongaigaon
- New Alipurduar
- New Cooch Behar
- Jalpaiguri Road
- New Jalpaiguri
- Aluabari Road
- Malda Town
- New Farakka Junction
- Azimganj
- Katwa Junction
- Nabadwip Dham
- Bandel Junction
Who Stands To Benefit
The introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to significantly improve long-distance overnight connectivity for passengers from West Bengal, North Bengal and Assam, offering a faster and more comfortable travel option.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the route of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express?
How often does the Vande Bharat Sleeper operate?
The train operates six days a week. The Kamakhya to Howrah service runs except on Wednesdays, and the Howrah to Kamakhya service runs except on Thursdays.
What are the timings for the Vande Bharat Sleeper?
The train is designed for overnight travel. From Howrah to Kamakhya, it departs at 6:20 pm and arrives at 8:15 am the next day. From Kamakhya to Howrah, it departs at 6:15 pm and arrives at 8:20 am the next day.
Which stations will the Vande Bharat Sleeper stop at?
The train will stop at Rangia, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Malda Town, New Farakka Junction, Azimganj, Katwa Junction, Nabadwip Dham, and Bandel Junction.