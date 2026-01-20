Indian Railways Announce Schedule Of First Vande Bharat Sleeper Connecting Howrah And Kamakhya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Railway Ministry has formally announced the schedule and stoppage details of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, which will connect East India with the North East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train from Malda on January 17, marking a significant expansion of long-distance semi-high-speed rail connectivity.

The new service is expected to benefit passengers from West Bengal, North Bengal and Assam, particularly those travelling for business, tourism and pilgrimage.

How Often Will The Vande Bharat Sleeper Run?

The 27575/27576 Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week.

The Kamakhya–Howrah service will run on all days except Wednesday

service will run on all days except Wednesday The Howrah–Kamakhya service will run on all days except Thursday

Journey Timings Designed For Overnight Travel

The departure and arrival times have been planned to allow passengers to board the train in the evening and reach their destination the next morning.

Howrah to Kamakhya: Departs at 6:20 pm, arrives at 8:15 am the next day

Departs at 6:20 pm, arrives at 8:15 am the next day Kamakhya to Howrah: Departs at 6:15 pm, arrives at 8:20 am the next day

27575 Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (Proposed Timetable)





27576 Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (Proposed Timetable)





Stations Where The Train Will Halt

According to the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will stop at:

Rangia

New Bongaigaon

New Alipurduar

New Cooch Behar

Jalpaiguri Road

New Jalpaiguri

Aluabari Road

Malda Town

New Farakka Junction

Azimganj

Katwa Junction

Nabadwip Dham

Bandel Junction

Who Stands To Benefit

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to significantly improve long-distance overnight connectivity for passengers from West Bengal, North Bengal and Assam, offering a faster and more comfortable travel option.