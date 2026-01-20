Fact Check: Did A 9-Year-Old Girl Give Birth In Haryana? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A disturbing video claiming that a nine-year-old girl gave birth to a child in Haryana’s Kaithal district has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and concern. The video shows a young girl seated in a hospital setting with an infant in her lap, while a woman identified as a police officer is heard narrating a case in which the girl was allegedly assaulted by her own brother.

The viral clip, however, is misleading and not linked to Kaithal district, police authorities have clarified.

What The Viral Claim Says

The caption accompanying the viral video claims that:

A nine-year-old girl from Kaithal, Haryana, gave birth after being pregnant for eight months

The incident shocked the entire area

The girl’s brother allegedly committed the crime

The family, particularly the mother, allegedly tried to protect the accused

The child victim was denied timely treatment and justice

These claims were widely circulated across platforms, amplifying public anger.

Viral Video: The Reality

Contrary to the claims, the video dates back to March 5, 2025, and was recorded during a seminar organised for law students at a private university, NIILM University, in Kaithal.

In the video, Kaithal City Police Station in-charge Geeta is seen sharing her investigation experiences with law students during the seminar. The case of a nine-year-old girl becoming a mother was cited as an example during the discussion, but the incident had no connection to Kaithal district.

The footage has been falsely presented on social media by linking it to Kaithal, which is factually incorrect.

Police Clarification

Taking cognisance of the viral content, Kaithal police issued a clarification.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lalit Yadav, in an official video statement, said the viral video has no connection whatsoever with Kaithal district. He added that Kaithal police does not verify or endorse the claims being circulated online.

The DSP stated that the police have taken note of the misleading circulation and will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The viral claim that a nine-year-old girl from Kaithal gave birth is false. The video has been taken out of context and misleadingly presented on social media, prompting unnecessary panic and misinformation.