Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingFact Check: Did A 9-Year-Old Girl Give Birth In Haryana? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Fact Check: Did A 9-Year-Old Girl Give Birth In Haryana? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Taking cognisance of the viral content, Kaithal police issued a clarification.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A disturbing video claiming that a nine-year-old girl gave birth to a child in Haryana’s Kaithal district has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and concern. The video shows a young girl seated in a hospital setting with an infant in her lap, while a woman identified as a police officer is heard narrating a case in which the girl was allegedly assaulted by her own brother.

The viral clip, however, is misleading and not linked to Kaithal district, police authorities have clarified.

What The Viral Claim Says

The caption accompanying the viral video claims that:

  • A nine-year-old girl from Kaithal, Haryana, gave birth after being pregnant for eight months
  • The incident shocked the entire area
  • The girl’s brother allegedly committed the crime
  • The family, particularly the mother, allegedly tried to protect the accused
  • The child victim was denied timely treatment and justice

These claims were widely circulated across platforms, amplifying public anger.

Viral Video: The Reality

Contrary to the claims, the video dates back to March 5, 2025, and was recorded during a seminar organised for law students at a private university, NIILM University, in Kaithal.

In the video, Kaithal City Police Station in-charge Geeta is seen sharing her investigation experiences with law students during the seminar. The case of a nine-year-old girl becoming a mother was cited as an example during the discussion, but the incident had no connection to Kaithal district.

The footage has been falsely presented on social media by linking it to Kaithal, which is factually incorrect.

Police Clarification

Taking cognisance of the viral content, Kaithal police issued a clarification.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lalit Yadav, in an official video statement, said the viral video has no connection whatsoever with Kaithal district. He added that Kaithal police does not verify or endorse the claims being circulated online.

The DSP stated that the police have taken note of the misleading circulation and will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The viral claim that a nine-year-old girl from Kaithal gave birth is false. The video has been taken out of context and misleadingly presented on social media, prompting unnecessary panic and misinformation.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the viral video of a nine-year-old girl giving birth from Kaithal, Haryana?

No, the viral video is misleading and has no connection to Kaithal district. It was recorded during a seminar at NIILM University in Kaithal, where a case was cited as an example.

What is the origin of the viral video showing a young girl with an infant?

The video dates back to March 5, 2025, and was filmed during a seminar for law students at NIILM University in Kaithal. A police officer was sharing investigation experiences.

Did a nine-year-old girl in Kaithal give birth to a child?

No, the claim that a nine-year-old girl from Kaithal gave birth is false. The video has been taken out of context and falsely linked to the district on social media.

What action will Kaithal police take regarding the misleading viral video?

Kaithal police have taken note of the misleading circulation of the video and will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the law.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Fact Check Haryana Kaithal Haryana.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors
BMC Mayor Row: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Tapping Phones Of Councillors
World
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response
'Downward Spiral': EU Calls Trump Tariff A Mistake; Vows 'Unflinching' Response
News
Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Assam; RAF Deployed, Internet Suspended
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget